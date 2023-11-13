Harry Maguire finds himself in the spotlight at Manchester United; his decision to weather the storm and vie for a spot in the team is now gloriously vindicated.

Under Erik ten Hag, Maguire has not only weathered the challenges but has risen through the ranks with an impressive run of games.

The defender found himself relegated down the pecking order last season as Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof took center stage in central defense.

The transfer window whispers even hinted at a potential move to West Ham United, but Maguire opted to stay put.

As fortune would have it, injuries to Varane and Martinez opened the door for Maguire's resurgence.

The 30-year-old stalwart has notched upstarts across various competitions in the last eight games.

When questioned about whether this recent streak served as validation for sticking with the Red Devils, Maguire responded with an emphatic, "Of course."

Reflecting on the competition within the squad, Maguire acknowledged the stellar performances of Varane and Martinez, recognizing that he had to play the waiting game.

"Rapha (Varane) and Licha (Lisandro Martinez) were playing brilliantly and kept numerous clean sheets. I had to bide my time and be patient," he shared after United's hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Luton Town on Saturday.

Maguire's journey was not without setbacks.

"I had two or three opportunities last season to get a run of games, but I broke down with illness. I broke down with injuries twice, so I never got the rhythm and the run of games that I could prove myself to the manager," he said.

Maguire is relishing every moment on the pitch. "I have got that now; I am really enjoying my football, and I enjoy playing for this club," he said.

As United, currently positioned sixth in the Premier League, gears up for their upcoming clash against 14th-placed Everton on Nov. 26, Maguire's resurgence adds a compelling narrative to the team's journey.