Riyad Mahrez made a commanding statement on the pitch, not with words, as Algeria opened their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a dominant 3-0 victory over Sudan in Rabat on Wednesday.

The Algeria captain delivered a performance heavy with authority and control, scoring twice and orchestrating play as the 2019 champions finally shed the weight of recent AFCON disappointments.

Ibrahim Maza’s late goal completed a convincing display that placed Algeria firmly atop Group E and restored belief after consecutive group-stage exits in the last two tournaments.

Mahrez struck almost immediately, needing just 82 seconds to punish Sudan’s slow defensive reaction.

Mohamed Amoura drove low across the box, Hicham Boudaoui flicked the ball cleverly into space, and Mahrez took one touch before firing decisively into the net – an early reminder of his enduring quality and sharp reading of the game.

From that moment, Algeria dictated the rhythm.

Their midfield pressed high, recycling possession quickly and forcing Sudan into deep defensive blocks they struggled to escape.

Amoura’s pace down the left repeatedly stretched the Sudanese back line, while Baghdad Bounedjah’s physical presence kept defenders pinned centrally.

Sudan’s hopes of a response faded further six minutes before halftime when Salaheldin Adil was sent off for a second booking after halting Rayan Ait-Nouri’s surging run.

Reduced to 10 men, Sudan retreated almost entirely, and Algeria’s dominance became territorial as much as technical.

Mahrez doubled the lead on 61 minutes with a finish that underlined his calm in decisive moments.

Amoura again supplied the spark, delivering an elegant outside-of-the-boot pass that split the defense.

Mahrez met it in stride, guiding the ball home to claim his eighth career AFCON goal – surpassing all previous Algerians at the tournament.

The goal also reinforced Mahrez’s enduring influence despite scrutiny following Algeria’s failures in the last two AFCON editions and his move from Manchester City to Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli.

Now 34, he continues to blend experience with precision, appearing at ease as both leader and playmaker.

“This wasn’t about answering criticism,” Mahrez said afterward. “I’m used to it. My reply is to focus on my game. We came in with a clear plan – to play without overthinking, win this match and make the rest of the group easier.”

His departure late in the match drew a standing ovation from Algerian supporters, who filled the Moulay El Hassan Stadium and created a home-like atmosphere. Among them was France legend Zinedine Zidane, whose son Luca started in goal for Algeria.

His image on stadium screens sparked thunderous applause from fans savoring a rare sense of comfort on the AFCON stage.

Algeria’s control was finally capped in the 85th minute when substitute Ibrahim Maza, the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, finished neatly after Baghdad Bounedjah knocked the ball into his path. The goal marked Algeria’s 100th in AFCON history, a symbolic milestone in a night defined by reassurance and reset.

The result continued Sudan’s long struggles at the tournament – they have now won just once in 17 AFCON matches since lifting the trophy in 1970 – while offering Algeria a clean platform from which to build.

Despite missing the last two World Cups, Algeria have already secured qualification for the expanded 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Mahrez himself arrives at AFCON fresh from continental success, having lifted the AFC Champions League Elite with Al Ahli earlier this year after a 2-0 win over Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale.

Yet the captain was quick to steer focus forward.

“It’s good to score – it brings confidence,” he said. “But the team has to keep lifting its level. We need more consistency. The focus now is Burkina Faso.”

Algeria meet Burkina Faso on Sunday in a fixture likely to shape Group E.

Earlier Wednesday, Burkina Faso staged a dramatic comeback, scoring twice deep into stoppage time to defeat 10-man Equatorial Guinea 2-1 and underline the group’s competitiveness.

Elsewhere at the tournament, defending champions Ivory Coast edged Mozambique 1-0 in Group F through a second-half strike from Manchester United winger Amad Diallo, while Cameroon secured a tense 1-0 victory over Gabon.