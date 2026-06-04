Manchester City, Thursday, firmly shut down fresh speculation linking Erling Haaland with a move to Real Madrid, warning that they could pursue legal action after the striker's name and image were used during the Spanish club's presidential election campaign.

The controversy erupted during Real Madrid's snap presidential election, where outsider candidate Enrique Riquelme made eye-catching claims that he had already secured agreements to sign both Haaland and Manchester City midfielder Rodri if elected president.

The remarks quickly generated headlines across Spain, but they were met with swift denials from both Haaland's camp and Manchester City, who described the claims as entirely false.

In an unusually strong response, City issued an official statement dismissing the reports and warning of possible legal consequences.

"The stories which have emerged from Spain regarding the future of Erling Haaland are false," the club said. "There is no chance of this happening and there is no contractual clause to enable it. We are considering legal action for the use of our player image in this context."

The statement underlined City's growing frustration at seeing one of their most valuable assets dragged into a political battle taking place hundreds of miles away in Madrid.

Haaland's representatives were equally emphatic. His father, Alfie Haaland, and agent Rafaela Pimenta rejected suggestions of any agreement with Real Madrid, insisting there had been no contact and no negotiations.

"The rumors are entertaining, but they are simply not true," the pair said in a joint response. "We wish all candidates the best in the Madrid elections."

The episode comes despite Haaland's long-term commitment to Manchester City. The Norwegian striker signed a landmark contract extension in January 2025 that ties him to the club until 2034, one of the longest and most lucrative deals in world football.

The agreement was widely viewed as a decisive move to end years of speculation linking the prolific forward with European giants such as Real Madrid and Barcelona. It also reportedly removed any previously rumored release clauses that could have opened the door to a future transfer.

Since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Haaland has become one of the defining figures of City's modern era. The striker has scored more than 100 goals for the club and played a pivotal role in their domestic and European triumphs.

Club officials and manager Enzo Maresca continue to view the 25-year-old as the centerpiece of City's long-term project, and sources close to the Premier League champions insist there have been no discussions regarding a potential exit.

The claims surfaced during a highly unusual election season at Real Madrid. Following a disappointing trophyless campaign, the Spanish giants held their first genuinely contested presidential election in roughly two decades.

Incumbent Florentino Perez entered the vote as the overwhelming favorite, while Riquelme, a 37-year-old entrepreneur, sought to energize supporters with ambitious promises. During an appearance on Spanish television program "El Hormiguero," he claimed he had already lined up deals for Haaland and Rodri.

He even pledged to pay membership fees for Real Madrid socios if the signings failed to materialize.

The bold declarations attracted attention but were widely viewed as campaign rhetoric rather than realistic transfer plans.

As the election nears its conclusion, Perez remains expected to secure a comfortable victory, while Riquelme's remarks have become a cautionary example of how transfer speculation can be used as a political tool in modern football.

For Manchester City, however, the matter appears straightforward. Haaland remains under contract for another eight years, there are no ongoing talks with Real Madrid, and the club has made it abundantly clear that their star striker is not for sale.