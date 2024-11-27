Manchester City squandered a commanding 3-0 lead to settle for a dramatic 3-3 draw against Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday, extending their winless streak to six matches.

The English champions halted a five-game losing skid but offered little reassurance ahead of Sunday’s high-stakes clash with Premier League leaders Liverpool, conceding three goals in the final 15 minutes.

Pep Guardiola admitted his star-studded squad was “fragile” and struggling with confidence during the worst slump of his managerial career.

Erling Haaland’s brace, coupled with Ilkay Gündoğan’s deflected strike, seemed to put City on course for a much-needed victory. However, their defensive vulnerabilities, a glaring issue throughout their recent downturn, were ruthlessly exploited late in the game.

Anis Hadj Moussa, Santiago Gimenez and David Hancko hit back to salvage a vital point for the Dutch club.

“We concede a lot of goals because we are not stable,” said Guardiola. “We lost a lot of games lately. We are fragile and of course we need a victory.

“The game (at 3-0) was good for the confidence, playing at a good level, and the first time something happens we have problems.”

The draw leaves City with plenty of work to do to reach the knockout stages, with trips to Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain looming in their next two Champions League games.

Only the top eight teams progress directly to the last 16, while a place in the top 24 of the 36-team table secures a playoff round berth.

City dropped to 15th with eight points from five matches, just one point ahead of Feyenoord in 20th.

Haaland delivers, but defense falters

Guardiola reacted to a first home defeat in two years – a 4-0 humbling by Tottenham on Saturday – by making three changes.

Jack Grealish, Matheus Nunes and Nathan Ake came into the starting lineup, but it still took City time to find their rhythm.

Nerves around a far-from-full Etihad Stadium were frayed when Igor Paixao wasted a big chance to give Feyenoord the lead.

Instead, City got the break they needed when Haaland was fouled inside the box on a corner.

The Norwegian had missed from the penalty spot in City’s 4-1 loss to Sporting Lisbon last time out in the Champions League. This time, he was clinical, smashing the ball into the net to relieve his recent frustrations.

Gündoğan’s volley from the edge of the box, which deflected in off Hancko, gave City breathing room early in the second half.

Haaland then slid in to meet Nunes’ cross for his 46th Champions League goal in 44 appearances, seemingly putting City on cruise control.

But there was a sting in the tail for the home side after Josko Gvardiol’s slack-back pass allowed Moussa to round Ederson and fire in from a narrow angle.

Guardiola held his head in his hands in response and worse was to come. Ederson failed to deal with Jordan Lotomba’s near-post effort, and the ball fell kindly for Gimenez to make it 3-2.

More defensive lapses gifted Feyenoord an equalizer as Rico Lewis played Paixao onside. The forward rounded the onrushing Ederson and crossed for Hancko, who headed into an unguarded net.

“It is a remarkable result for us,” Feyenoord coach Brian Priske said. “At 3-0 down and in some phases of the game, we were dominated by Man City, who for me are the best team in the world.

“But we were able to take three key moments to perfection, get the three goals and come away with the draw.”

City have now conceded two or more goals in six consecutive games for the first time since 1963.

There was still time for more drama as Grealish’s shot returned off the crossbar during City’s search for a late winner.

Instead, they had to settle for a point that will feel just as damaging as the previous five defeats for a side so accustomed to winning.