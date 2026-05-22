Manchester City, Friday, confirmed Pep Guardiola will step down as manager at the end of the 2025-26 season, bringing a defining era in modern football to a close after a decade that reshaped the club’s identity, standards and global standing.

In an official club statement, City announced that Guardiola will depart following the final Premier League match of the campaign against Aston Villa.

The decision ends months of speculation over his long-term future and closes a tenure that began in the summer of 2016, when he arrived from Bayern Munich after already establishing himself as one of football’s most influential coaches at Barcelona and in Germany.

City described his spell as transformative, and the numbers underline that assessment. Guardiola leaves as the most successful manager in the club’s history, having delivered sustained dominance across domestic and European competitions while overseeing one of the most consistent teams English football has ever seen.

His first season at the Etihad was a period of adjustment. Despite high expectations and significant investment, City finished without a trophy in 2016-17. However, that year became the foundation for what followed, as Guardiola reshaped the squad, refined its structure and embedded a positional style built on control, pressing and technical precision.

From 2017-18 onward, the transformation was immediate and sustained. City won six Premier League titles under his leadership, including a record-breaking 100-point campaign and a historic run of four consecutive league titles between 2020-21 and 2023-24. That stretch of dominance effectively reset competitive benchmarks in English football, with City consistently setting standards in points totals, goal scoring and defensive control.

Domestic success extended beyond the league. Guardiola’s City lifted multiple FA Cups and League Cups, regularly reaching the latter stages of competitions even amid congested schedules and squad rotation. The club also secured Community Shield victories that reflected their consistency across seasons.

The defining breakthrough came in the 2022-23 campaign, when City finally captured the UEFA Champions League, defeating Inter Milan in the final to complete a historic treble alongside the Premier League and FA Cup. That achievement placed Guardiola’s side among an elite group in European football history and ended the club’s long pursuit of continental glory.

Momentum did not fade after that landmark season. City added the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2023, becoming one of the few English clubs to achieve global dominance in a single calendar year. Across his tenure, Guardiola is expected to leave with approximately 20 major trophies.

Beyond silverware, his influence is deeply embedded in the modern game. Guardiola redefined positional play in the Premier League, introducing tactical ideas that became widely adopted across Europe. His use of inverted full-backs, flexible midfield structures and positional rotations changed how teams build attacks and control space.

He also elevated a generation of players into world-class status. Kevin De Bruyne became one of the most complete midfielders in the world, while Erling Haaland’s arrival added a new dimension to City’s attack. Phil Foden emerged as a key figure from the academy, and Rodri became central to the team’s control in midfield. Bernardo Silva, among others, thrived in multiple roles under Guardiola’s tactical system.

The decision to step down comes after years in which Guardiola has spoken about the intensity of elite management and the need for breaks between long cycles. While he signed an extension in November 2024 running until 2027, sources indicate both parties agreed to an early exit, allowing for a clean transition at the end of this season.

Attention now turns to succession. Enzo Maresca is widely reported as the leading candidate to take over. A former assistant under Guardiola, Maresca is seen as a continuity choice, offering familiarity with the club’s structure and playing philosophy while also bringing his own managerial identity.