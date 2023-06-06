In a clash of financial disparities and European aspirations, Inter Milan and Manchester City are set to face off in the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday.

Inter Milan find themselves on the cusp of European glory for the fourth time, despite grappling with significant financial troubles.

On the other hand, Manchester City, backed by the wealth of Abu Dhabi, represent the epitome of a mega-rich club.

Inter Milan's recent resurgence on the pitch has exemplified the challenges faced by Europe's traditional powerhouses.

Despite winning the Serie A title just two years ago and reaching the Champions League final this season, the club is burdened by a staggering debt.

Chinese owners Suning, faced with restrictions on capital outflows from China and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, took out a 275 million euro ($295 million) emergency loan with Oaktree Capital, carrying a reported interest rate of 10%.

To alleviate their financial predicament, Inter Milan were compelled to sell star players Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi for substantial sums, following the departure of coach Antonio Conte.

Failure to repay the loan within a year could result in Oaktree Capital assuming control of the club, echoing the 2018 takeover of AC Milan by Elliott Management.

Inter Milan posted consecutive record losses of 245.6 million euros and 140 million euros in the past two seasons due to pandemic-related stadium closures.

The repayment terms of the loan, coupled with mounting financial challenges, have raised concerns about the sustainability of the club's operations.

Former Inter general manager Ernesto Paolillo warned that the club's chairman, Steven Zhang, may have no choice but to default on the agreement and sell the club.

While Inter Milan battles financial woes, Manchester City have transformed into a football powerhouse under the ownership of Abu Dhabi United Group, led by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Their quest for European glory has been relentless, with their first Champions League final appearance in 2021, albeit ending in a defeat to Chelsea.

Manchester City's rise to dominance has been marked by consistent success in the Premier League, securing five titles in the past six seasons.

The club's financial strength was highlighted by their revenue of 731 million euros last season, placing them atop the Deloitte Football Money League.

However, their rapid ascent has also drawn scrutiny, resulting in a 60 million euro fine in 2014 for breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations.

While Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), backed by Qatar Sports Investments, has also spent extravagantly on star players, including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi, they are yet to achieve Champions League glory.

PSG's financial prowess and Newcastle United's impending return to the Champions League, fueled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, reflect a shifting landscape where traditional elites struggle to keep pace.

The clash between Inter Milan and Manchester City in the Champions League final symbolizes a pivotal moment in European football.

Inter Milan's unlikely run juxtaposed with their financial plight portrays the precarious position of longstanding clubs.

Manchester City's pursuit of victory represents the rise of state-backed clubs and the financial disparities shaping the modern game.

Regardless of the outcome, Saturday's final will have far-reaching implications for European football, with potential repercussions for Inter Milan's future and the trajectory of the sport.

As the battle unfolds on the pitch, the contrasting financial circumstances between the two clubs loom large, creating an intriguing narrative that showcases the multifaceted nature of the beautiful game.