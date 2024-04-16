After an electrifying first leg, Manchester City and Real Madrid are set to clash once more in their Champions League quarterfinal second leg at the Etihad on Wednesday.

The match at the Santiago Bernabeu ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw, with both teams showcasing their attacking prowess.

The stakes are higher this time around, as the winner of Wednesday's match will advance to the semifinals, where they will face either Arsenal or Bayern Munich.

Games between these two European giants in Madrid are always highly anticipated, and last week's first leg was no exception.

The match saw early goals from Rodrygo and Ruben Dias' own goal, which canceled out Bernardo Silva's stunning free kick.

Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol then scored for City, but Real Madrid equalized with an incredible volley from Federico Valverde.

The return fixture promises to be another thrilling encounter, with both teams eager to secure a spot in the Champions League semifinals.

Title holders Manchester City have been on a goal-scoring spree, netting six times in each of their last two Premier League matches.

Under Pep Guardiola, they overcame Crystal Palace after falling behind and then went on to dismantle relegation-threatened Luton Town 5-1 over the weekend.

The smiles on the faces of the City players would have been wide on Sunday, as losses for Arsenal and Liverpool meant that the treble winners now hold a two-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings.

However, some pessimistic Arsenal and Liverpool fans believe that this lead is not insurmountable.

City are currently on an unbeaten streak of 27 matches across all competitions since their defeat to Aston Villa in December.

A win this week would also see them equal a club-record 42-game unbeaten streak at home, a record set back in 1921.

Despite City's impressive record at the Etihad, Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are known for their extraordinary Champions League comebacks.

They are yet to taste defeat in the 2023-24 Champions League and have a 100% record from their four away games in the current edition, albeit with narrow one-goal margins.

Los Blancos' unbeaten streak may not be as remarkable as the Cityzens', but their 15-game run without defeat is still impressive.

They have a history of successful comebacks in the Champions League and will be looking to continue that trend against City.

Don Carlo's men's recent 1-0 victory over Mallorca, courtesy of a solitary strike from Aurelien Tchouameni, has kept them eight points clear at the top of La Liga.

They head to Manchester with confidence, knowing that they have a chance to advance despite not winning the first leg of their quarterfinal tie.

While the Spanish capital side has only advanced from two of their last 10 Champions League ties when failing to win the first leg, both were against Manchester United.

However, their recent history against City's noisy neighbors suggests that past results may not hold much significance in this encounter.

Guardiola and his team received a significant fitness boost ahead of the Luton match, with Phil Foden, who was substituted in the first leg due to a knock, and the recovering Kevin De Bruyne both making the squad.

Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake also returned, suggesting they will be fit for the return fixture.

The only minor concern for the holders was John Stones, who missed the Luton game due to discomfort, according to Guardiola.

With the quartet likely to be available, City could have all their key players ready for the crucial match. Rodri, Silva, and Foden are expected to return after a rest on Saturday.

On the other hand, Real Madrid continues to deal with long-term injuries to Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba. Eder Militao, who is regaining match fitness, could replace the suspended Tchouameni.

Militao was brought on as a substitute in the weekend's victory over Mallorca, but his lack of minutes may work against him.

Club captain Nacho Fernandez is likely to partner Antonio Rudiger in defense, with Eduardo Camavinga expected to continue in midfield after his impressive performance in the first leg.