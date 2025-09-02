Manchester City have secured Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal, the Premier League club confirmed Tuesday, following Ederson’s move to Turkish side Fenerbahçe.

While financial terms were not officially disclosed, British media reported City paid 30 million pounds ($40.5 million) for Donnarumma, who will take the No. 99 shirt, and agreed to sell Ederson for 12 million pounds.

“Gianluigi’s pedigree, quality and record speak for themselves, and we are absolutely thrilled he has joined us,” said City Director of Football Hugo Viana. “He brings a wealth of top-level experience and knows what it takes to sustain success.”

Ederson’s departure cleared the path for Donnarumma’s arrival, completing a key reshuffle in City’s goalkeeping ranks.

The 26-year-old Donnarumma joined PSG from AC Milan in 2021 and was a key factor in their first Champions League triumph earlier this year as part of a treble, but later fell out of favor at the club.

Manager Luis Enrique dropped him from the UEFA Super Cup squad after the arrival of goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

Donnarumma played a crucial role in PSG's Champions League run, saving penalties from Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones to eliminate Liverpool in a shootout in the round of 16. He also kept a clean sheet in the 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the final in May.

The following month, the Italian helped PSG reach the 2025 Club World Cup final, where they were defeated 3-0 by Chelsea.

The day after being left out of the Super Cup squad, Donnarumma announced he would leave the club, saying he was “disappointed and disheartened” by the decision to freeze him out.

“I am joining a squad packed with world-class talent and a team led by one of the greatest managers in the history of football, Pep Guardiola. This is a club every player in world football would love to join,” Donnarumma said in a statement.

“I have admired Manchester City for many years. So to now be able to play for the club is a huge honor and a privilege. Playing at the Etihad Stadium will be very, very special for me. I am very excited for what lies ahead.”

Donnarumma is also Italy's captain and earned Player of the Tournament at Euro 2020 – the first goalkeeper to do so – after their shootout victory over England in the final.

There has been debate among pundits about Donnarumma's distribution and how well he will fit with Guardiola's tactics, which require a ball-playing keeper. But former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart told BBC Radio that the Italian “is more than capable with his feet.”

Brazilian Ederson had been City's undisputed No. 1 since joining from Benfica in 2017. He won numerous trophies at the club but was entering the final year of his contract. English keeper James Trafford, signed earlier in the window, has started all three of City’s Premier League games this season.