Turkish German football star İlkay Gündoğan, who scored two match-winning goals Sunday to lead Manchester City to the Premier League title, has continued backing grassroots football in his Turkish hometown.

31-year-old Gündoğan was born and raised in Germany, but his family is originally from the Dursunbey district of southwestern Turkey’s Balıkesir.

The Dursunbey Belediyespor U-16 team poses for a photo, Balıkesir, southwestern Turkey, May 27, 2022. (IHA Photo)

The Man City star maintains strong ties to his native Turkey and follows his hometown team Dursunbey Belediyespor.

In a recent video message posted on the club's social media on Friday, Gündoğan congratulated the Dursunbey Belediyespor youth team on winning the regional U-16 league.

It will now become one of the two sides to represent Balıkesir in the Turkish U-16 Football Championship.

Gündoğan wished the team all the success in the national campaign, to be held in western Turkey’s Uşak.

"I congratulate my young brothers at Dursunbey Belediyespor, my hometown team, who will represent Balıkesir in the Turkish U-16 Football Championship. I wish you all the success in the championship," he said in the video message.

The club also used the opportunity to thank the Turkish German star midfielder for taking the time to send a congratulatory message, which it said will inspire the young players in the upcoming tournament.

Gündoğan has followed and backed his hometown team Dursunbey Belediyespor for over eight years now.