Manchester City suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday, losing 2-1 to Aston Villa at Villa Park as Nicolas Jackson scored twice to end Enzo Maresca’s perfect start and expose defensive weaknesses in the visitors’ title defense.

City had won their first seven league games under Maresca, who became the first manager to achieve that feat in his opening Premier League matches with a new club. However, Jackson’s early opener and second-half winner condemned City to a fourth consecutive league defeat at Villa Park, despite Erling Haaland briefly restoring parity.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki also played a crucial role, producing several outstanding saves to frustrate City and help Unai Emery’s revamped side secure a sixth victory in seven games across all competitions.

“A fantastic day to share with our supporters in Villa Park,” Emery said. “We felt that this is our fortress and the energy the supporters gave us was really fantastic.”

Four years after arriving at Villa, Emery has transformed the club into a consistent contender for European qualification and guided them into the Champions League. He has continued to rebuild the squad despite losing several key players in recent seasons.

Six members of the team that started Villa’s Europa League final victory last season departed during the transfer window. However, the arrivals of Jackson, Suzuki, Ibrahim Mbaye and Johan Manzambi are already paying dividends after a difficult start to the campaign.

Villa full-back Maty Cash praised Emery’s tactical intelligence and ability to find new solutions.

“He’s just a tactical genius,” Cash said. “He’s always got a new plan for something. He’s always coming up with new ideas.”

For City, the defeat came despite a dominant spell in the first half and several opportunities to take control of the contest. Maresca’s side had continued winning amid uncertainty surrounding the club’s ongoing legal battle with the Premier League over alleged financial rule breaches, but defensive mistakes proved decisive against Villa.

City are appealing a verdict finding them guilty of more than 100 alleged breaches of financial regulations between 2009 and 2018. Potential sanctions could include severe sporting penalties, including relegation.

There had been little sign that the case was affecting City’s performances, but Maresca acknowledged that his team had failed to make the most of its attacking opportunities.

“I think we deserved more from the game for the amount of chances that we created and for the chances we conceded,” he said. “We lost because we probably are not being clinical enough in their box.”

City’s defensive problems surfaced early when Marc Guehi’s heavy touch allowed Jackson to take possession and drive toward goal. The forward cut inside Elliott Anderson before firing a powerful shot high past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the sixth minute.

City responded by controlling much of the first half, creating a series of chances but finding Suzuki in inspired form. The Villa goalkeeper denied Iliman Ndiaye, Rayan Cherki and Abdukodir Khusanov before Ndiaye struck the post as the visitors continued to search for an equalizer.

Their pressure finally paid off seven minutes into the second half. Ndiaye delivered a cross into the penalty area, and Haaland powered a header past Suzuki to register his 13th goal in 10 appearances this season.

City nearly completed the turnaround moments later when Josko Gvardiol unleashed a fierce drive that Suzuki tipped onto the crossbar.

Instead, Villa regained the lead in the 60th minute. Mbaye found space behind City’s defense and delivered a cross into the penalty area, where Jackson struck a low shot toward goal. Donnarumma appeared to have a chance to save the effort but failed to keep it out, handing Villa the decisive advantage.

City pushed forward in search of another equalizer but could not find a way through Villa’s defense, suffering a setback in their bid to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League standings.

The defeat also gave Arsenal an opportunity to draw level with City on points if they beat Everton later Saturday.