Former Manchester United forward Eric Cantona became the third player enshrined in the Premier League's Hall of Fame as the Frenchman joined former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer and ex-Arsenal forward Thierry Henry on Tuesday.

A Red Devils legend, Cantona won four league titles in five seasons at United, scoring 70 goals in 156 league appearances for the Old Trafford club.

He also won the 1991-92 First Division title with Leeds United and retired in May 1997 at the age of 30.

"I am very happy and very proud, but at the same time I am not surprised," Cantona told the Premier League website. "I would've been surprised not to be elected!

"I have been lucky to play in this team, with wonderful players, a wonderful manager and wonderful fans."

Cantona, 54, is also remembered for the infamous "kung-fu" kick he launched at Crystal Palace fan in January 1995 after being sent off at Selhurst Park.

The Premier League's all-time top scorer Shearer and former France international Henry were inducted into the Hall of Fame last month.

The league said the Hall of Fame "celebrates the talent and achievements" of those who have featured in the division since its inception in 1992 and that players must have been retired as of Aug. 1, 2020, to be eligible.