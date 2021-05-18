Former Manchester United stars Eric Cantona and Roy Keane became the third and the fourth players enshrined in the Premier League's Hall of Fame as they joined former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer and ex-Arsenal forward Thierry Henry on Tuesday.

A Red Devils legend, Cantona won four league titles in five seasons at United, scoring 70 goals in 156 league appearances for the Old Trafford club.

He also won the 1991-92 First Division title with Leeds United and retired in May 1997 at the age of 30.

"I am very happy and very proud, but at the same time I am not surprised," Cantona told the Premier League website. "I would've been surprised not to be elected! I have been lucky to play in this team, with wonderful players, a wonderful manager and wonderful fans."

Cantona, 54, is also remembered for the infamous "kung-fu" kick he launched at Crystal Palace fan in January 1995 after being sent off at Selhurst Park.

Irishman Keane was a dominant figure for Manchester United, leading them to seven Premier League titles during his 12 seasons at the club before his departure by mutual consent in 2005.

Keane said: "I feel very lucky to be inducted but I've only been inducted because of the players I've played with."

Cantona and Keane are two of the six players from a 23-man shortlist to receive the most combined votes from the public and the Premier League Awards Panel and the next four inductees will be announced over the next three days.

The Premier League's all-time top scorer Shearer and former France international Henry were inducted into the Hall of Fame last month.

The league said the Hall of Fame "celebrates the talent and achievements" of those who have featured in the division since its inception in 1992 and that players must have been retired as of Aug. 1, 2020, to be eligible.