Bruno Fernandes has become the undisputed heartbeat of Manchester United, driving their resurgence with match-winning performances and an iron grip on the team’s creative engine.

As the Red Devils launch their latest revival, they have placed their fate squarely in the hands of their Portuguese maestro.

Hat-trick hero

Fernandes, already the go-to man at Old Trafford, recently delivered another masterclass in United’s 4-1 rout of Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League last 16.

The 30-year-old midfielder bagged a hat-trick – two from the penalty spot – to send his side into the quarterfinals.

His reliability from the spot has made him synonymous with the “Penandes” moniker, a reputation he further cemented with ice-cold execution under pressure.

In the Premier League, his dominance continued as he spearheaded United’s 3-0 victory over Leicester City, contributing a goal and two assists.

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes leaps into the arms of Diogo Dalot as he celebrates scoring a goal during the Premier League match against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain, March 16, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Across 44 matches this season, he has racked up 16 goals and 15 assists, proving indispensable.

Climbing the Red Devils' pantheon

United’s rich history boasts legends like Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes, Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fernandes, with his vision, pinpoint passing and lethal long-range strikes is carving his name among them.

His journey began at local club Infesta in 2002, but instead of joining Porto’s famed academy, he opted for Boavista.

Eight years later, he was loaned to Pasteleira before taking a leap of faith at 17 – moving to Italy’s Serie B side Novara for 40,000 euros ($44,000).

Despite initial homesickness, he adapted, learned Italian and soon became a key figure. Udinese saw his potential and snapped him up in 2013, followed by a stint at Sampdoria.

However, Fernandes truly exploded at Sporting CP. After joining in 2017 for 8.5 million euros, he lit up Portuguese football with 63 goals and 50 assists in 137 games.

He clinched two League Cups and one Portuguese Cup, even winning the club’s Player of the Year award despite playing only half the 2019-20 season.

His exploits earned him a place in Portugal’s historic UEFA Nations League-winning squad.

Red carpet to Old Trafford

In 2020, United – desperate to return to their former glory – splashed 55 million euros (plus 25 million euros in add-ons) to bring Fernandes to England.

He followed in the footsteps of Sporting alumni Ronaldo, Nani and Marcos Rojo in making the switch.

Inspired by his idol Ronaldo, Fernandes spoke of his admiration for United, drawing comparisons to Scholes and admitting he modeled his game after the legendary midfielder. “Maybe I’m more like Scholes. He loved to be in the box, assist, and score goals,” he once remarked.

Fernandes wasted no time making an impact. His arrival sparked a 14-game unbeaten run, during which he tallied eight goals and seven assists.

Record-breaker

Fernandes became an instant fan favorite, winning United’s Player of the Year award despite only joining in February.

He was the first player in Premier League history to claim both the Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards in the same month.

His meteoric rise saw him match Ronaldo’s feat of winning back-to-back Player of the Month honors, while his eight-goal haul made him the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League top scorer. He was instrumental in United’s run to the 2021 Europa League final and clinched his first silverware with the 2023 Carabao Cup.

Last season, he played a pivotal role in United’s FA Cup triumph over bitter rivals Manchester City, ending the club’s eight-year wait for the prestigious trophy.

Fernandes remains a mainstay in Portugal’s national team, playing a crucial role in their 2019 Nations League success.

His European pedigree is further highlighted by his 24-goal tally in the Europa League – ranking him sixth all-time in the competition.

Fernandes’ impact isn’t just about numbers; it’s about identity. With 95 goals and 81 assists in 277 appearances for United, he is the team’s undisputed leader.