Manchester United confirmed the shock departure of sporting director Dan Ashworth on Sunday, just five months after he took up the role at Old Trafford.

Ashworth's exit was reportedly agreed after Saturday's disappointing 3-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

His appointment was seen as a major coup among sweeping changes to the Red Devils' sporting structure made since Jim Ratcliffe bought a minority share in the English giants in December 2023.

Ashworth, 53, officially joined the club on July 1 after spending five months on gardening leave at Newcastle as Manchester United pursued their interest.

However, the Athletic reported tensions had emerged between Ashworth and Ratcliffe over the return on the field from a near 200 million pounds ($255 million) spending spree in the summer transfer window.

None of the new signings – Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee – have hit the ground running.

United sit 13th in the Premier League and sacked Erik ten Hag in October, just four months after extending the Dutchman's contract.

New boss Ruben Amorim has not had an immediate impact with just one win from his first four Premier League matches.

"Dan Ashworth will be leaving his role as sporting director of Manchester United by mutual agreement," United said in a statement.

"We would like to thank Dan for his work and support during a transitional period for the club and wish him well for the future."

Ashworth was previously credited for implementing a structure at the Football Association that helped turn around the fortunes of the England national team.

He was then part of Brighton's development into an established Premier League club before joining Newcastle in 2022.

After extensive negotiations, United reportedly paid compensation of 3 million pounds to bring Ashworth to Old Trafford.

He joined a revamped leadership group with Jason Wilcox joining as technical director and Omar Berrada installed as chief executive.

Ashworth's departure comes as the latest major embarrassment to Ratcliffe's overhaul of a club that has fallen on hard times over the past decade.

The British billionaire, who made his fortune as founder of petrochemicals giant INEOS, said the club had become "mediocre" in a fanzine interview this week and that "difficult and unpopular decisions" needed to be made.

Ratcliffe has also alienated fans after a controversial decision to raise ticket prices to 66 pounds per match without concessions for children or pensioners.