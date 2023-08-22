Manchester United forward, Mason Greenwood is bidding adieu to the hallowed grounds of Old Trafford despite being exonerated from allegations of assault and attempted rape.

The Premier League giants described the move as one to ensure his presence does not become a "distraction" for the team

The 20-year-old Greenwood's journey took a tumultuous turn in January 2022 when allegations swirled around him, leading to his suspension by the club.

The accusations were severe—attempted rape, controlling behavior, and assault.

The road was rocky, leading him to stand trial, a date fixed for Nov. 27, 2023.

However, in a surprising twist, all charges against him were dropped in February, with the Crown Prosecution Service pointing to "the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light."

However, Manchester United launched their own investigation, delving into the depths of the matter as charges were laid to rest.

The club's statement, solemn and contemplative, echoed their findings.

"Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offenses in respect of which he was originally charged," they said.

However, despite the cloud of allegations lifting, both Greenwood and the club recognized the challenges that lay ahead.

A decision was arrived at, one that is best for all parties involved—to continue his football journey away from Old Trafford, his cherished home turf.

It is a parting that is both melancholic and pragmatic, an agreement between the young talent and the club that nurtured him.

In an address to the media, Greenwood acknowledged his own shortcomings, stating, "I did not do the things I was accused of."

Greenwood has been at Manchester United since he was seven years old, and his gratitude for the journey shines through.

"There will always be a part of me which is United," he said.

Beyond the pitch, he is determined to carve a positive path, both as a footballer and a person. "I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch," he said.