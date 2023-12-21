In a climax to the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup hosted by Saudi Arabia, England's powerhouse, Manchester City, are set to lock horns with the Brazilian sensation, Fluminense, in what promises to be a tricky showdown at the majestic King Abdullah Sports City Stadium Friday.

This tournament, showcasing the champions from the six FIFA-affiliated confederations and the reigning league champion from the host nation, has already treated football enthusiasts to exhilarating matchups.

In a battle for third place, the Japanese stalwarts, the Urawa Red Diamonds, will face off against Egypt's Al-Ahly at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium earlier on the same day.

The 20th edition of the FIFA Club World Cup has witnessed Spain's Real Madrid clinch the coveted trophy a remarkable five times, establishing their dominance in this prestigious competition.

Their Spanish counterparts, Barcelona, have secured the cup three times, while Germany's Bayern Munich and Brazil's Corinthians Paulista have each triumphed twice.

Adding to the legacy, British giants Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, alongside Italian powerhouses Inter and Milan, and Brazilian powerhouses Internacional and Sao Paulo, have each celebrated victory once in the storied history of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Battle of philosophies

The anticipation for the final goes beyond the clash of two football teams; it is a duel of coaching philosophies.

Fluminense's tactician, Fernando Diniz, renowned for his free-flowing style, stands as the antithesis of Manchester City's maestro, Pep Guardiola.

Diniz's innovative approach, rooted in street football skills seamlessly transitioning into the professional arena, has earned him acclaim.

Describing his style as "anti-positional" in contrast to the Catalan gaffer's possession-oriented approach, Diniz seeks to create overloads in tight spaces by grouping players.

The result, when successful, echoes the glory of Brazil's "Jogo Bonito" era.

Fluminense, under Diniz, recently secured their first-ever Copa Libertadores triumph, showcasing the effectiveness of his methods.

However, the risk of leaving open spaces for opponents, particularly against a formidable side like Manchester City, adds a layer of suspense to the final showdown.

The Cityzens' inclusion of the returning midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne and the lethal Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has dealt a significant blow to Fluminense's hopes of securing glory.

However, uncertainty looms as reports indicate that both Manchester City stars are still on the road to full recovery.

Fluminense's journey to the final was not without drama.

In the semifinal clash against Al Ahly, the Brazilians, led by the heroics of 43-year-old goalkeeper Fabio, secured a 2-0 victory.

Aging stars like Felipe Melo, 40, and former Real Madrid captain Marcelo, 35, played pivotal roles.

However, the upcoming final against Manchester City, even "without" Erling Haaland, demands a more resilient defensive performance.

Marcelo, rejuvenated under Diniz's coaching, shared: "Diniz made me feel that desire again." However, Diniz remains pragmatic about the challenge ahead, recognizing the uphill battle against a City side missing their prolific striker.

Diniz's coaching prowess extends beyond Fluminense, as he temporarily helms the Brazilian national team.

Despite facing challenges at the international level, with three losses in the first six World Cup qualifiers, he enjoys complete buy-in from his Fluminense squad.

Marcelo attests to this, emphasizing Diniz's ability to bring out the best in each player.

Acknowledging the uphill task against City, Diniz pointed out the historical dominance of European teams in the Club World Cup. Guardiola, with the opportunity to make history by winning the competition with three different clubs, further adds to the narrative.