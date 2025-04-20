Manchester United suffered their 15th Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday as Pablo Sarabia’s late free kick sealed a 1-0 win for Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.

Still riding the high of Thursday’s dramatic 5-4 Europa League victory over Olympique Lyonnais, United produced a flat first-half performance, managing just one shot on target to the frustration of the home crowd.

Bruno Fernandes injected some life after coming off the bench, but United failed to capitalize – and paid the price when Sarabia curled a sublime free kick into the top corner with 13 minutes remaining.

Mason Mount wasted two golden chances to secure a point for United, but another disappointing home result left manager Ruben Amorim’s side 14th in the standings, with Wolves now level on points and one place below.

There was more energy in the Old Trafford stands before kickoff than on the pitch in the opening 45 minutes, as supporters unveiled large banners protesting against new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe over the club’s plans to move some fans to make way for VIP guests next season.

Wolves were never going to be pushovers, aiming to win five consecutive English top-flight matches for the first time since 1970 under manager Vítor Pereira, but they too looked short of ideas in the opening period.

A Christian Eriksen free kick – well saved by Dan Bentley, who was promoted to the starting XI just before kickoff after José Sá picked up an injury – was the only effort on target in the first half.

Amorim had seen enough from his flat side early in the second half and summoned captain Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder immediately helped create an opening for Rasmus Højlund, but the young forward couldn’t connect at the far post.

Fernandes missed a good chance himself inside the penalty area before another substitute, Sarabia, stepped up to settle the match, giving goalkeeper André Onana no chance.

Wolves completed the league double over United for the first time since the 1979-80 season. Such a feat is no longer as rare, with five teams having beaten United home and away in the league this season.

Fifteen league defeats are the most United have suffered in a single campaign since 1989-90.