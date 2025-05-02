Manuel Caceres, the iconic drum-thumping Spanish football superfan known to the world as "Manolo el del Bombo," died Thursday at age 76, silencing a rhythmic heartbeat that had echoed through Spanish stadiums for more than 40 years.

Clad in his signature oversized Basque beret and red No. 12 jersey, Caceres was as synonymous with La Roja as the players themselves – a one-man marching band whose relentless drumming became the unofficial soundtrack of Spanish football.

“My aim is to retire after 12 World Cups, which will make me 77, if Spain qualify for all of them. I’ll be there even if I have to go with a walking stick,” he told Reuters during the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

His journey began in 1979 with a trip to Cyprus to watch Spain play. But it was the 1982 World Cup on home soil that transformed him from a devoted fan into a national symbol – his ever-present drum forever tied to the spirit of Spanish football.

Caceres ultimately fell two tournaments short of his ambitious goal, attending a total of 10 World Cups but missing the 2022 edition in Qatar. His final appearance came at Valencia's Mestalla Stadium during the Nations League quarterfinal against the Netherlands in March.

“I’ve given up everything for football – my businesses and everything – but I’m still alive. I’m happy, I can follow Spain wherever I go. What more could I ask for?” he told Reuters at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Such was his fame that the Spanish federation covered his travel and accommodation during the tournament in Russia, recognizing a man whose celebrity often rivaled that of the players.

“One of our most loyal fans has passed away, someone who was always with us through thick and thin. We know you’ll keep rocking our hearts. Rest in peace, Manolo,” the Spanish team wrote on X.

Caceres, who ran a bar opposite Mestalla Stadium for more than 30 years, made significant personal and financial sacrifices in service to what he called the great passion of his life: his national team.