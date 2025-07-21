Marcus Rashford is on the verge of swapping red for blaugrana, as the Manchester United forward landed in Spain late Sunday to finalize a season-long loan move to Barcelona – a deal that could mark the beginning of a permanent break from Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old touched down in Catalonia aboard a private jet, with images of his arrival quickly flooding social media.

The loan deal, agreed in principle over the weekend, includes a buy option and follows his public push for a new challenge after falling out of favor with United boss Ruben Amorim.

Rashford has not featured for United since Dec. 12, 2024, when he was substituted in a Europa League clash against Viktoria Plzen.

Since then, he’s been training away from the first team and spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa.

United’s decision to strip Rashford of his No. 10 shirt – now worn by Matheus Cunha – signaled a further distancing from the academy product who has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for his boyhood club.

Barcelona had long been Rashford’s preferred destination, especially after publicly stating in December he was “ready for a new challenge.”

Last month, he revealed his desire to play alongside teenage phenom Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona sporting director Deco confirmed the club's interest in May, telling RAC1 that they “like Rashford,” and have since moved swiftly to secure him.

A medical is scheduled early this week, with the goal of having Rashford join Barca’s pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea beginning Thursday.

If cleared, Rashford could reunite with former United teammate Jesse Lingard, now with K League club FC Seoul, who face Barcelona on July 31.

Meanwhile, former United midfielder Paul Pogba threw his support behind Rashford during a chat with YouTuber IShowSpeed: “They took his number. He’s a great player and they’re losing him. Amorim has to win, and if he doesn’t, he’ll be gone.”

Rashford is one of five players seeking an exit from United this summer, as the club reshapes its roster with the arrivals of Cunha, left-back Diego Leon, and, soon, Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo – whose 65 million pound ($80.7 million) transfer is nearing completion.