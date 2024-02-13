Argentina's under-23 manager, Javier Mascherano, stated that Lionel Messi has the opportunity to participate in this year's Paris Olympics.

Argentina secured their spot at the Games by defeating Brazil 1-0 in the final four of South America's qualifying tournament on Sunday.

Asked about the possibility of the 36-year-old Messi playing in Paris, his former Argentina and Barcelona teammate Mascherano told reporters, "Well, everyone knows my relationship with Leo, the friendship I have with him. I have always said that a player like Leo has opened doors, and the invitation to accompany us will obviously depend on him, his commitments, and his schedule, but the invitation will clearly be there."

Inter Miami forward Messi, who guided Argentina to a World Cup victory in Qatar in 2022, won gold with the national team at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

The men's football tournament at the Olympics takes place in July and August. Teams are allowed to have three overage players in their squads.