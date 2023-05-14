Chelsea Football Club has reached a consensus to appoint Mauricio Pochettino, the former manager of Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain, as their new head coach, as reported by Sky Sports and BBC Sunday.

Pochettino will take charge of the club at the end of the season, the reports said, succeeding Frank Lampard, who took over as interim manager at Stamford Bridge last month following the sacking of Graham Potter.

Chelsea have lost six of their eight matches under Lampard, leaving them 11th in the league standings and without European football for next season after their quarterfinal exit from the Champions League.

The London club won the Champions League in 2021.

Still, it will end this season with no silverware and are stumbling towards its worst campaign since 1993-94 when it finished 14th under Glenn Hoddle despite their new U.S. owners' massive outlay on players.

Pochettino, who favors a high-pressing and attacking style of play, will be tasked with reviving their fortunes.

The 51-year-old Argentine garnered a reputation for fostering young talent and led Southampton to an eighth-placed finish in his first entire season in England before joining Spurs in 2014.

Under Pochettino, Tottenham reached the 2019 Champions League final and became Premier League title contenders as they finished in the top four for four straight seasons from 2015 to 19 before he was fired.

Pochettino joined PSG in January 2021, winning a French Cup and a Ligue 1 title, but he was sacked after failing to deliver in the Champions League.

Reuters has contacted Chelsea for comment.

Chelsea travel to Manchester City and Manchester United before hosting Newcastle United in their season's final game.