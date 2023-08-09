The boxing world is buzzing with anticipation as the enigmatic Floyd "Money" Mayweather hints at a redux battle against John Gotti III, reigniting flames from their previous fiery encounter that erupted into chaos.

Mayweather and Gotti III squared off this past April, only to have their fierce tango halted by the stern hand of referee Kenny Bayless in the sixth round.

As the referee's intervention quelled the storm within the ropes, pandemonium broke loose beyond them.

A frenetic brawl between the fighters' camps ignited, mirroring the fervor of their clash, and even spilled over into the passionate crowd, transforming the arena into a crucible of raw emotion.

In the aftermath, a seething Gotti III took to the digital battlefield, his words an unfiltered expression of his ire by calling Mayweather his enemy on Instagram.

However, consequences awaited Gotti III's tempestuous words and actions.

The DBPR Florida Athletic Commission handed down a six-month suspension, a penance for his role in the arena fracas.

Yet, rather than succumbing to defeat, Gotti III emerged from the storm more determined than ever, with an unwavering desire to rewrite history.

The question on every fight aficionado's lips remains: Will the echoes of their explosive clash culminate in a rematch for the ages?

The defiant challenge was issued by none other than Gotti III himself, exuding bravado as he roared, "Let's do it again, this time your whole team getting left in the street, me and this girl Floyd Mayweather run it back in New York."

From the other corner, Mayweather is not one to shy away from a challenge.

With the spotlight on him, he revealed, "My team has spoken to his team and, before the end of the year, I think we're going to make it happen."

The stage is set, the gauntlet thrown – all that is left is the clash.

However, the possibilities do not end there.

Amid the whispers of a Mayweather-Gotti III redux, a shadow of another contender emerges – Jean Pascal, former WBA light-heavyweight champion.

"They've been talking about another fight also," Mayweather coyly alluded.

The intrigue deepens as the "Money" man hints at the allure of another exhibition, this time with a fighter hailing from the great expanse of Canada.