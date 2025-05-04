Kylian Mbappe struck twice after Arda Güler's opener as Real Madrid survived a late scare to beat Celta Vigo 3-2 on Sunday, keeping pace with La Liga leaders Barcelona ahead of next weekend’s Clasico.

A day after Barcelona completed a narrow comeback win at Valladolid, Madrid nearly let a three-goal lead slip but held firm at the Santiago Bernabeu to maintain a four-point gap behind the league leaders.

The defending champions, currently second, dominated early but were forced into a desperate late stand against a determined Celta side sitting seventh and aiming for European qualification.

Despite recent setbacks – including elimination from the Champions League and a Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona – Madrid remain in the title race and hope to overtake Hansi Flick’s side in the final stretch.

“We had a very good first half but fell apart – these things can’t happen. It’s happened to us a lot,” midfielder Federico Valverde told the club’s television channel. “We left them too many minutes to get comfortable. They’re a great team, and they put us in a tough spot.”

Carlo Ancelotti’s side came into the match with a spate of defensive injuries but seized control after weathering early Celta chances, with 20-year-old Turkish midfielder Güler pulling the strings in Rodrygo’s absence due to illness.

Güler nearly opened the scoring with an acrobatic overhead kick that flew just wide in the opening stages, signaling his intent early.

Former Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso headed just over and forced a fine save from Thibaut Courtois as Celta threatened. At the other end, Aurelien Tchouameni headed over when well-placed.

First-half firepower

Madrid broke through in the 33rd minute when Güler found space in the box and curled a brilliant shot past Vicente Guaita to open the scoring.

Six minutes later, Mbappe doubled the lead at the end of a lightning-fast counterattack. After Courtois denied Borja Iglesias, Jude Bellingham released Mbappe, who rifled a shot past Guaita from just inside the area.

Three minutes into the second half, Mbappe struck again – his 24th league goal of the season – after Güler threaded a perfectly weighted pass through the defense. The Frenchman slotted a low finish into the corner, closing in on Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in the scoring charts.

Celta's comeback bid

The hosts looked to be cruising, but Javier Rodríguez pulled one back for Celta after a controversial corner. Lucas Vazquez had blocked Pablo Duran’s backheel effort on the line, but Rodríguez pounced on the rebound from close range.

Iago Aspas’ introduction gave the Galicians an attacking lift. He delivered a brilliant through ball for Williot Swedberg, who slotted home Celta’s second past Courtois.

Madrid had a nervy moment late on when Duran’s shot slipped through Courtois’ hands, nearly creeping across the line before stopping on the grass.

Had Madrid dropped points, Barcelona could have clinched the title with a Clasico win next weekend.

“It’s the game of the year for us – the last chance to win La Liga,” Valverde said. “We’ll try our best to take all three points.”