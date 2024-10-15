Swedish prosecutors confirmed Tuesday that a rape investigation is underway, following media reports that French football star Kylian Mbappe is being investigated after a recent trip to Stockholm.

While prosecutors did not name the suspect, Swedish outlets Aftonbladet and Expressen reported Monday that the investigation was launched after Mbappe's two-day visit to the Nordic capital.

“In response to media reports about a suspected rape in Stockholm, the prosecutor can confirm that a criminal report has been submitted to the police,” Sweden's Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

It added that the alleged incident occurred at a hotel on Oct. 10 but did not name a suspect and said no further information could be shared at the moment.

Expressen on Monday identified Mbappe as the suspect, citing anonymous sources, while Aftonbladet said Tuesday it had also obtained information confirming Mbappe was the suspect.

Expressen said Mbappe was "reasonably suspected" of rape and sexual assault, the lower of two grades of suspicion in the Swedish legal system.

Contacted by Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Monday, Mbappe’s representatives said they had no knowledge of a legal complaint made against him.

The French international was not selected for his country's latest round of Nations League matches and visited the Swedish capital with a group last Thursday.

According to Aftonbladet, they dined at a restaurant before going to a nightclub. Mbappe and the group left Sweden on Friday.

Aftonbladet said the complaint was filed on Saturday after the alleged victim sought medical attention.

Expressen reported Tuesday that police had seized clothing as evidence, which included women’s underwear, black trousers, and a black top.

On Monday, Mbappe claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that there was a connection between the Aftonbladet report and his upcoming hearing before a French league committee on Tuesday regarding a dispute with his former club Paris Saint-Germain over unpaid wages.

Mbappe claims he is owed 55 million euros ($60 million) by the Qatari-owned French champions.

“FAKE NEWS!!!! It’s becoming so predictable, on the eve of the hearing, as if by chance,” Mbappe posted.