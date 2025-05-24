Kylian Mbappe all but sealed the European Golden Shoe with a dazzling brace as Real Madrid cruised past Real Sociedad 2-0 on Saturday – an afternoon charged with emotion as fans bid farewell to club legends Carlo Ancelotti and Luka Modric at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti, set to take the reins of Brazil’s national team, ends his second tenure at Madrid having lifted 15 trophies across six memorable years. Modric, though bound for the Club World Cup, played his final home match and was honored with a rousing guard of honor upon his late substitution.

Supporters unfurled banners and echoed chants for both Ancelotti and Modric, turning the Bernabeu into a theater of gratitude and nostalgia.

Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) and Luka Modric wave to fans at the end of the La Liga match against Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain, May 24, 2025. (AFP Photo)

On the pitch, Mbappe turned sentiment into silverware momentum, netting twice to leapfrog Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres in the race for Europe’s top scorer.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah could still claim the prize if he scores four goals against Crystal Palace on Sunday in the final round of Premier League matches.

Mbappe was denied early on by Unai Marrero, then fired another decent opportunity over.

Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin made a good save from Sergio Gomez, who should have scored after running clean through, but his effort was tame.

Pablo Marin handled as Arda Güler tried to flick the ball past him, and Madrid were awarded a penalty after a VAR review.

Mbappe’s poor penalty was saved by Marrero, but the French superstar turned home the rebound for his 30th league goal.

Ancelotti brought on Vinicius Junior after an injury to Brahim Diaz, who picked up a knock as Madrid looked to sign off a disappointing season – without a major trophy – in style ahead of the Club World Cup in the United States.

Madrid wide man Lucas Vazquez, out of contract this summer after spending nearly his entire career at the club – bar one season on loan at Espanyol – received an ovation as he was substituted.

Mbappe netted his second after Vinicius teed him up, moving six goals clear of Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in the race for La Liga’s top scorer.

Many at the Bernabeu were in tears when Modric departed late on, embraced by former midfield partner Toni Kroos on the touchline.

Madrid finish the season second in La Liga, behind champion Barcelona, who also beat them in the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup finals. Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao on Sunday in their final La Liga match.