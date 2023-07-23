Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have made a bold move by omitting their prolific forward, Kylian Mbappe, from their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

This decision has sparked fresh speculation about the French captain's future with the club and whether he could potentially be headed for a move to Real Madrid in the upcoming season.

The omission has left fans and pundits wondering about the reasons behind the exclusion.

While PSG have remained tight-lipped about the matter, 24-year-old Mbappe has been vocal for weeks about his refusal to sign a new contract with the French champions.

As his teammates embarked on the Asian tour, the young talent trained with the reserve team and later embraced young fans outside the club's Paris training complex, where he was met with heartfelt pleas for him to stay.

Mbappe's contract with PSG is set to expire next year, and despite declaring in May that he would honor the remaining year, he has firmly expressed his desire to part ways with the club afterward.

This would potentially allow him to become a free agent next summer, an outcome that PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi deemed "impossible" given Mbappe's status as one of the world's finest footballers.

Khelaifi has given Mbappe an ultimatum to make his decision within a "maximum of two weeks" – sign a new contract or leave this summer.

However, despite the departure of the team for Asia, the star player's camp remains unresponsive, leaving PSG and its fans in limbo.

Relations between the club and Mbappe have grown strained over time. PSG expressed feelings of betrayal in a letter sent to the forward on July 3, pointing out their support for him and his family since his teenage years.

They highlighted the importance of choosing a "win-win" solution: either extend his contract or accept a transfer, rather than leaving for free.

It is rumored that PSG believe Mbappe has already reached an agreement to join Real Madrid in June 2024, with the Spanish giants offering an irresistible signing bonus.

This speculation follows last year's close call when Real Madrid narrowly missed securing his signature.

As the transfer saga continues, the spotlight remains on the superstar striker, who was pivotal in France's 2018 World Cup triumph and has established himself as one of the world's premier attackers.

His performances in Ligue 1 and across all competitions for PSG have been nothing short of extraordinary, further fueling the speculation surrounding his future.

For now, PSG will embark on their Asian tour, hoping to leave a mark against some formidable opposition.

The absence of Mbappe is undeniably a significant talking point, as fans eagerly anticipate his next move and wonder if the Madrid-bound rumors will indeed come to fruition.

With Luis Enrique at the helm as the new coach, PSG aims to make a statement during their tour against the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, Cerezo Osaka, Inter Milan, and Jeonbuk Motors.