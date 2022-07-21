Medipol Başakşehir tied 1-1 with Israel's Maccabi Netanya in the first leg of a UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying match on Thursday.

Maccabi Netanya scored first with an early goal from Gil Itzhak in the second minute at Istanbul's Fatih Terim Stadium.

Patryk Szysz came off the bench for Başakşehir to level the score with a goal in the 81st minute.

Maccabi Netanya defender Plamen Galabov received a red card in stoppage time.

The second leg will be played on July 28 in Maccabi Netanya's home ground, Netanya Stadium.