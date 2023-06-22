Mehmet Büyükekşi emerged victorious as the sole candidate in the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) Ordinary Election General Assembly, securing his reelection as president.

The presidential election took place at the JW Marriott Hotel in Ankara on Thursday, setting the stage for a new era of leadership in Turkish football.

Büyükekşi garnered an impressive 169 out of 191 votes, solidifying his position at the helm of the TFF.

It is worth noting that 22 votes were deemed invalid, highlighting the significance of the election.

From left to right, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Mehmet Büyükekşi, Fenerbahçe Club President Ali Koç, Galatasaray Club President Dursun Özbek vote for the president during the TFF Ordinary Election General Assembly at the JW Marriott Hotel, Ankara, Türkiye, June 22, 2023. (AA Photo)

The newly formed board of directors, led by Büyükekşi, comprises a group of esteemed individuals who bring diverse expertise and experience to the table. Among the notable names are Ibrahim Burkay, Yusuf Günay, Yalçın Orhan, Alkın Kalkavan, Hamit Altıntop, Müslüm Özmen, Volkan Can, Ali Dusmez, Erman Kalkandelen, Ramazan Üçdan, Ruşen Cetin, Mustafa Eröğüt, Şafak Müderrisgil and Haluk Kalyoncu.

Expressing his gratitude, Büyükekşi vowed to continue his unwavering commitment to further elevating Turkish football in the next four years with the support of the newly formed board.

He expressed his appreciation for the trust placed in him and his team, emphasizing unity and an inclusive approach to leadership.

"We will spare no effort to build upon our past achievements and strive for excellence in the future," Büyükekşi said. "I extend my heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you for your trust and support. We stand for unity, embracing everyone in the football community. We harbor no ill will toward anyone. While there may have been discussions and rumors, I have no intention of dignifying them with a response. Our love extends to all, for we cherish the game and its creators. Let us march forward together in unity for the next chapter ahead."