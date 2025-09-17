Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba each had a goal and an assist as Inter Miami beat the Seattle Sounders 3-1 on Tuesday night in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Ian Fray also scored for Miami, while goalkeeper Oscar Ustari finished with five saves.

Messi’s strike was his 20th in MLS play, leaving him one behind Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge for the league lead. The Argentine has now scored 20 goals in 21 matches this season after tallying the same number in 19 games last year.

Miami (14-6-7, 49 points) is tied with the Columbus Crew for the fifth-most points in the Eastern Conference.

Obed Vargas scored for Seattle (12-8-9, 45 points), which sits fourth in the Western Conference. Stefan Frei made five saves for the Sounders.

Seattle routed Miami 3-0 in a contentious Leagues Cup final on Aug. 31, but Miami controlled play this time.

Miami struck first in the 12th minute when Messi sent a pass to Alba, whose left-footed shot deflected off Frei’s leg and into the net.

In the 28th, Messi nearly scored but his left-footed shot caromed off the post.

He didn’t miss in the 41st. Alba sent a cross from the left and Messi slid in to finish with a left-footed tap past Frei to make it 2-0.

Miami added on in the 52nd when Rodrigo De Paul’s corner found Fray, who powered home a header.

Seattle nearly pulled one back three minutes later, but Osaze De Rosario’s shot hit the post.

The Sounders finally scored in the 69th when Jordan Morris sent a pass from the right to Vargas, who finished with a left-footed shot past Ustari.

Frei made a key save on Messi’s breakaway shot in the 76th to keep Seattle in it.

Both teams attempted 14 shots, with Miami holding an 8-6 edge on target.