Inter Miami’s bold bet on Lionel Messi keeps rewriting the balance sheet.

In December, the Argentine star powered the club to its first MLS Cup. Now, with the 2026 season less than two weeks away, he has lifted them to another milestone, this time off the pitch.

The Herons are Major League Soccer’s most valuable franchise.

Sportico reported Tuesday that Miami is valued at $1.45 billion, a 22% increase from last year and $50 million more than Los Angeles FC. It marks the first time in the five years of Sportico’s MLS valuations that LAFC have not ranked No. 1.

Though second, LAFC still posted a 9% year over year increase to $1.4 billion. The Black and Gold employ Son Heung-min, one of the league’s most popular international stars. Messi and Son are the two highest-paid players in MLS.

While that is good news for Miami and Los Angeles, the leaguewide economics may raise some concern. The bottom 12 teams in valuation saw their values rise by an average of just 2% from 2025. Three clubs, the San Jose Earthquakes, Vancouver Whitecaps and CF Montreal, declined in value, according to the report.

The Whitecaps reached the MLS Cup final last year behind German veteran Thomas Müller.

Sportico valued all clubs, including real estate and football-related businesses owned by club owners such as NWSL franchises, at a combined $23 billion.

San Diego FC, the league’s newest club entering its second season, is valued at $765 million, ranking 10th in MLS.

The MLS season kicks off Feb. 21, highlighted by Miami’s visit to LAFC. The match was moved to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to accommodate increased demand.