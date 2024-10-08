Major League Soccer (MLS) has shattered its regular-season attendance record, surpassing 11 million fans.

With 16 matches left in the regular season, MLS has already eclipsed last year's record of 10,900,804.

Announcing the record on Monday, the league credited the recent arrivals of international superstars such as Inter Miami's Argentinian star forward Lionel Messi and the creation of more unique, fan-friendly ticket packages as key drivers of the continued growth.

The league is currently averaging 23,240 fans per game.

Boosting that average were crowds of 72,610 to see Messi and Miami play Sporting Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium on April 13, and the July 4 crowd of 70,076 at the Rose Bowl for the El Trafico clash between LAFC and the LA Galaxy.

Inter Miami and the New England Revolution drew a Gillette Stadium-record 65,612 fans on April 27.