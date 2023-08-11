Lionel Messi's transcontinental journey from World Cup glory with Argentina to a bittersweet chapter with Barcelona culminated in a surprising move to Inter Miami, propelling American football into the global spotlight.

With Messi's magic now gracing the American East Coast, experts predict a seismic shift in Major League Soccer (MLS) dynamics, envisaging a transformative impact on both the league's stature and the sport's burgeoning popularity across the United States.

While Messi is joining the ranks of distinguished football luminaries like Pele, Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, Thierry Henry, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, his arrival carries an exceptional resonance.

With seven Ballon d'Or awards adorning his accolades, Messi's role as the torchbearer of American football coincides serendipitously with the forthcoming 2026 World Cup hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Neil Joyce, CEO & co-founder of CLV Group, opines that Messi's presence has the potential to elevate MLS to unprecedented echelons of visibility and brand recognition.

"Now Lionel Messi has come to the MLS and it's going to definitely catapult it into a whole new level of visibility and brand awareness," Joyce stated in an interview with Reuters.

"I think (the signing of) Messi is recognition of the maturing of the MLS, and the need to increase visibility and brand value in the run-up to the World Cup in 2026," he added.

The announcement of Messi's transfer generated a digital frenzy, reflected in the Google Trends data for July.

A surge in searches for match dates, ticket availability to witness the Argentine maestro, and a clamor to secure the official pink Inter Miami jersey bearing his name characterized this fervor.

Messi's move to Inter Miami also emerges as a strategic triumph for Adidas.

Football finance expert Neil Joyce underlines the synergy between Messi's association with the club and Adidas as a colossal branding advantage.

"He's an Adidas athlete, Argentina (are sponsored by) Adidas. They have brought the value of Messi under one roof, so to speak. There's value for Adidas there," noted Joyce.

Moreover, the MLS's collaboration with Apple TV in 2022 is set to thrive with Messi's magnetic presence.

Apple CEO Tim Cook applauded the early successes of the partnership, affirming the boost provided by Messi's migration to Inter Miami.

The exhilaration that surrounds Messi was manifest in the television viewership of his Inter Miami debut, attracting an average audience of 1.75 million on the Spanish-language network Univision.

This landmark figure marked the MLS's most significant single-network audience since 2004, as reported by Sports Media Watch.

While the live broadcasts undeniably inject new life into American football experts recognize the potential of leveraging digital platforms to tap into the Messi frenzy.

Neil Joyce highlights the importance of tailoring digital content around Messi's enigmatic aura to engage fans across different time zones.