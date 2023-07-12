Lionel Messi, the legendary 36-year-old football icon, has embarked on a thrilling journey with Inter Miami, expressing unwavering contentment with his decision.

As he arrived in the United States Tuesday, anticipation surged ahead of his grand introduction as an Inter Miami player, which is set to take place at a momentous event this coming Sunday.

In an interview with Argentinian TV, Messi shared his elation, exclaiming: "I am delighted with the path we have chosen. I am primed and brimming with excitement to confront this fresh challenge head-on."

The virtuoso emphasized that his unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence will remain unchanged regardless of his location, pledging to push himself to the limits and deliver exemplary performances for both himself and his new club.

The DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale has been prepared to host the forthcoming presentation of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

With an exhilarating blend of on-the-pitch speeches, captivating entertainment, and an electric atmosphere, the club guarantees an unforgettable evening for all attendees.

Inter Miami have also arranged for season ticket holders to obtain complimentary access to this event.

The reunion of Messi with his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets promises to evoke fond memories and ignite the fiery spirit of camaraderie on the field.

Additionally, Inter Miami's coaching staff will witness the return of a figure from Messi's past, as former Argentina coach Gerardo Martino joins the ranks.

As the countdown begins, MLS fans anticipate Messi's debut for Inter Miami, which is scheduled for the much-anticipated Leagues Cup clash against renowned Mexican side Cruz Azul on July 21.