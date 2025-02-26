Major League Soccer imposed an undisclosed fine on Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi on Tuesday for placing his hand on the neck of New York City FC assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy during Saturday's 2-2 draw.

The altercation occurred as Messi was leaving the pitch after receiving a yellow card for a verbal exchange with referee Alexis Da Silva.

The reigning MVP briefly exchanged words with Ballouchy, covering his mouth as two Miami assistants intervened.

Messi walked away but then turned back toward Ballouchy, placing his right hand on the back of Ballouchy’s neck and squeezing hard enough to appear to stun him.

The league also fined Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez an undisclosed amount for violating the hands-to-face/head/neck policy in a separate incident during the same match.

Suarez grabbed New York defender Birk Risa by the back of the neck during a skirmish following the halftime whistle.

Chicago Fire midfielder Brian Gutierrez was suspended one match and fined an undisclosed amount for knocking down Columbus’ Yevhen Cheberko with a high elbow to the head in a 4-2 season-opening loss on Saturday.

He will miss the home opener against D.C. United on March 1.

The league also fined Portland Timbers defender Kamal Miller an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner after being sent off with a red card in the 11th minute against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.