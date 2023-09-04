Facundo Farias, Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana found the net, while Lionel Messi provided two assists, as Inter Miami extended their remarkable unbeaten streak to a record-breaking 11 matches with a 3-1 triumph over Los Angeles FC on Sunday in a showdown of reigning champions.

Drake Callender made five saves as Inter Miami improved to 10-0-1 across all competitions since Messi's first match with the club on July 21. The run includes a Leagues Cup title in the Aug. 19 final against Nashville SC.

Inter Miami (7-14-4, 25 points) rebounded from a scoreless draw against Nashville on Wednesday, with the club 2-0-1 in MLS play during the Messi era.

Ryan Hollingshead scored off a set piece in the 90th minute for LAFC (11-8-7, 40 points) to avoid the shutout. John McCarthy had three saves for the defending MLS Cup champions, who are in third place in the Western Conference.

LAFC nearly took an early lead after a Denis Bouanga shot from close range in the 11th minute, but Callender punched the ball away with a closed right fist.

Farias gave Inter Miami a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute on a sliding shot from just inside the penalty area after a long through ball from midfield by Tomas Aviles. It was Farias' first goal with Inter Miami in his third match and second start.

Messi had a prime scoring chance in the 38th minute, but his left-footed shot from near the penalty spot was deflected by McCarthy.

Alba made it 2-0 in the 51st minute when he scored from the center of the penalty area off a long through ball from Messi. Campana sealed the victory when he finished a two-on-one break with a left-footed goal off a Messi pass. The assists were Messi's first in MLS regular-season action.

Inter Miami started all six of their summer signings together for the first time: Messi, Farias, Aviles, Alba, Sergio Busquets and Diego Gomez.

The star-studded crowd at Los Angeles included Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex; actors Owen Wilson and Leonardo DiCaprio; musician/actress Selena Gomez and comedian/actor Will Ferrell, who is part of the LAFC ownership group.