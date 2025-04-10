Inter Miami pulled off a jaw-dropping comeback, with Lionel Messi leading the charge to a 3-1 victory over LAFC and a 3-2 aggregate win in their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

It was a thrilling rally that saw Messi score two goals, including the decisive penalty in the 84th minute, securing the team’s first-ever spot in the semifinals.

Down 2-0 on aggregate and needing three goals to advance, Inter Miami faced an uphill battle.

But Messi, ever the magician, made the impossible possible.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's performance mirrored the kind of clutch moments he delivered in the 2022 World Cup final, where he netted two goals and converted a penalty in the shootout against France.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano praised the team’s relentless spirit: "We gave it our all. We wanted it, and it showed. Sometimes luck is on your side, and we had it."

Messi's impact was undeniable. After LAFC took a 1-0 lead early in the match with Aaron Long’s ninth-minute goal, Inter Miami found themselves needing three goals to overcome the aggregate deficit.

Messi kicked off the comeback in the 35th minute, slotting home a left-footed strike from the edge of the box to level the score at 1-1.

The drama continued when Inter Miami took a 2-1 lead in the 61st minute after a fortunate deflection led to a goal credited to Federico Redondo (with an assist from Noah Allen).

The goal, which leveled the aggregate score at 2-2, put the teams on equal footing, though LAFC still had the advantage due to away goals.

The pressure mounted as Inter Miami thought they had seized the lead in the 67th minute when Messi set up Luis Suarez for what appeared to be a goal, but an offside flag ruled it out. However, in the 84th minute, Messi earned a penalty following a handball, which he calmly converted, sending Inter Miami ahead 3-1 and securing the aggregate win.

Goalkeeper Oscar Ustari was key in the dying moments, with two crucial saves that kept LAFC at bay, ensuring the comeback stood.

Mascherano summed it up perfectly: “They gave everything. I’m very happy.”

Now, Inter Miami moves on to the semifinals where they’ll face either Pumas or the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The first leg of the semifinal is scheduled for April 22-24.