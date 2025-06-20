Lionel Messi delivered another moment of brilliance with a trademark free kick to lift Inter Miami to a stunning 2-1 comeback win over Porto in the Club World Cup on Thursday.

The Argentine icon curled a pinpoint second-half set piece into the top corner, capping a dramatic turnaround that leaves the MLS side in strong contention to advance from Group A.

Inter Miami and Palmeiras now sit level with four points apiece after the Brazilian champions defeated Al Ahly 2-0 earlier in the day. Porto and the Egyptian club trail with one point each.

Porto dominated the first half and took the lead through Samu Aghehowa’s early penalty, creating several chances to extend their advantage. But Telasco Segovia brought Miami back into the match with a thunderous equalizer before Messi’s moment of magic sealed the upset.

Founded in 2020 and co-owned by former England star David Beckham, Inter Miami’s global profile soared with Messi’s arrival in 2023, and on Thursday, the club delivered a result to match the hype.

It marked the first competitive victory by an MLS side over European opposition in the Club World Cup, following Chelsea’s win over Los Angeles FC earlier in the week.

"It's a huge joy. The whole team made a big effort; we worked really well," Messi told DAZN.

"It's a really important win for us, and we have to enjoy it.

You can see that we want to compete, and today we competed against a really good European team. We knew that today we were weaker, but we had our strengths."

Even with Messi – arguably the face of the tournament – the Mercedes-Benz Stadium was under half full at kickoff, hindered by a 3 p.m. start time on a weekday, just as it had been for Chelsea’s opener at the venue.

More fans streamed in throughout the match, eager to glimpse the 37-year-old widely regarded as the greatest player of all time. By full-time, attendance had climbed to nearly 32,000.

Messi didn’t disappoint, standing out as the game’s most influential player from the opening whistle.

The former Barcelona great clipped a dipping ball in behind the defense for veteran striker Luis Suarez, who could only prod it at the goalkeeper.

Porto struck in the eighth minute after being awarded a soft penalty via VAR review, with Miami defender Noah Allen making light contact with João Mario in the box.

Spain international Aghehowa beat Oscar Ustari, who had saved a penalty in the goalless draw against Al Ahly, despite the Miami goalkeeper getting a hand to the low effort.

Uruguayan striker Suarez, 38, nearly equalized after Messi threaded him through on goal, but forced onto his weaker left foot, he was denied by Porto goalkeeper Claudio Ramos.

Javier Mascherano’s side almost drew level through U.S. international Benjamin Cremaschi, after a charging run from Suarez split Porto’s back line, but Ramos made a smart near-post save.

Maximiliano Falcon made a brilliant header off his own goal line after Ustari was beaten by Rodrigo Mora’s effort, keeping Inter Miami’s hopes alive.

Ustari denied Aghehowa again, then scrambled to clear after a powerful Alan Varela shot ricocheted off the post and struck the back of his head – another moment of chaos in a dominant Porto spell before the break.

‘Clutch moment’

Inter Miami equalized just after halftime, with Segovia smashing home Marcelo Weigandt’s low cutback to stun the Portuguese side.

Then came Messi’s signature moment in the 54th minute.

The playmaker was brought down just outside the area and, after dusting himself off, curled a classic left-footed free kick into the top right corner.

"(Messi) is a leader. He's the player he is – the greatest player in the world," Inter Miami forward Fafa Picault told DAZN.

"I had a feeling (the free kick) was going in. That was a great goal, a great show of leadership, and it came in a clutch moment for us."

Miami dug deep to defend their lead, and groans echoed around the stadium when seven minutes of stoppage time were announced.

Mascherano’s players threw themselves in front of every shot – in a manner reminiscent of the Argentine defensive midfielder himself – and Inter Miami ultimately secured a landmark win.