Lionel Messi, hailed by many as the greatest football player in history, was notably absent from this year's Ballon d'Or nominations – the sport's most coveted individual accolade.

Despite being a record eight-time winner and reigning champion, the Argentina star was not among the 30 contenders announced Wednesday, with the award set to be presented Oct. 28.

Also excluded was Messi's longtime rival, five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo. It was the first time since 2003 that neither player made the list.

Vinicius Junior, Rodri, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane are among the nominees.

Messi, who left European football when he moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Inter Miami last year, is still performing at a high level and helped Argentina win the Copa America in July. The 37-year-old beat Manchester City striker Haaland to the award last year but will not defend his title.

Messi won his first Ballon d’Or in 2009, the start of a four-year streak taking the top prize. He was first nominated in 2006.

Messi and Ronaldo turned the competition into a near two-way contest during the peak of their careers, winning it a combined 13 times since 2008. Ronaldo's first nomination came in 2004.

Their omission from the list of nominees is likely due to their moves away from top-flight European club football, with Ronaldo having joined Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

A new generation of talent has emerged, including Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Bellingham, and Haaland. Emerging teenage star Lamine Yamal of Spain was also nominated.

While City striker Haaland was runner-up to Messi last year, the favorites to win this year’s Ballon d’Or include Real Madrid pair Vinicius Junior and Bellingham, as well as City and Spain midfielder Rodri.

Messi was also left off the list in 2022 but powered back to inspire Argentina to the World Cup title later that year, winning his eighth Ballon d’Or in 2023. However, in the latter stage of his career and now playing in MLS, he may find it harder to hold off the challenge of younger rivals for the title of the world’s best.

It is also notable that Messi was omitted despite winning a major international honor with Argentina this year.

Aitana Bonmati, who won the women’s award last year, is nominated again. U.S. stars Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, Alyssa Naeher, and Lindsey Horan are also on the 30-player list of contenders.

The awards are voted on by a jury of men's and women's football journalists.

Created by France Football magazine, the Ballon d'Or was first awarded to England great Stanley Matthews in 1956.

Legends of the game, including Eusebio, Bobby Charlton, George Best, Johan Cruyff, Franz Beckenbauer, Ronaldo, and Zinedine Zidane, have all won the award.