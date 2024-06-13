Inter Miami's Argentine talismanic forward Lionel Messi is set to lead defending champions Argentina at this summer's Copa America in the U.S.

Widely regarded as the greatest of all time, the 36-year-old captained La Albiceleste to their first Copa America triumph in 28 years in 2021 and later led them to World Cup glory in 2022.

While it is uncertain if the 2024 Copa America will be Messi's final international appearance, he aims to make a significant impact in the U.S., where he's already dazzled with Inter Miami.

Messi has netted 25 goals and provided 16 assists in 29 appearances for Inter Miami, propelling the team to the top of the MLS standings this season.

With eyes set on breaking more records this summer, here are some ways Messi could etch his name in the history books at the 2024 Copa America.

Most appearances at Copa America

Messi has made 34 appearances at the Copa America, tying with former Chile international Sergio Livingstone.

He is poised to break the record outright when Argentina faces Canada in their opening group-stage match on June 21.

Most tournament appearances for Argentina

Having represented Argentina in six different Copa America tournaments (2007, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2021), Messi is set to become the first Argentine player to participate in seven editions of South America's premier continental tournament.

Copa America's all-time leading goalscorer

Messi has scored 13 goals across six Copa America tournaments.

Scoring five more goals this summer would make him the all-time leading goalscorer, surpassing the current record of 17 goals held jointly by Argentina's Norberto Mendez and Brazil's Zizinho.

Additionally, Messi already holds the record for most assists in Copa America history, with 17 assists, far ahead of his closest challengers.

Most goals in a single Copa America tournament

The record for most goals in a single Copa America tournament is nine, held by Brazil's Jair (1949), Argentina's Humberto Maschio (1957), and Uruguay's Javier Ambrois (1957).

Messi can break this record by scoring ten or more goals at the 2024 Copa America.

Hat tricks in multiple Copa America tournaments

Messi scored a hat trick in the 2016 Copa America group stage against Panama.

If he scores another hat trick this summer, he will join an elite group of only 10 players to have scored hat tricks in two different tournaments.

Most international goal contributions

Messi has accumulated 162 goal contributions (106 goals, 56 assists) in 181 international appearances for Argentina.

He is currently 14 goal contributions behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 176 contributions (130 goals, 46 assists) in 207 caps for Portugal.

Messi will need a stellar Copa America and hope Ronaldo underperforms at Euro 2024 to claim the record for most international goal contributions.

Consecutive player of tournament awards, first three-time winner

Messi has won the Copa America Player of the Tournament award twice (2015, 2021), joining Uruguay's Enzo Francescoli and Jose Nasazzi and Argentina's Manuel Seoane.

This summer, he could become the first player to win the award three times and the first to do so in consecutive tournaments.