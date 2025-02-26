Lionel Messi opened the scoring with a brilliant strike in the 19th minute, setting the tone for Inter Miami’s 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Tuesday night in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup first round.

Luis Suarez and Tadeo Allende also found the net as Miami advanced 4-1 on aggregate, setting up a round-of-16 clash with Jamaica’s Cavalier FC on March 6. Messi, who also scored in last week’s 1-0 first-leg victory, orchestrated much of Miami’s attack.

Kansas City, which netted its first goal of 2025 through Memo Rodríguez, controlled early chances with six shots – three on target – but Miami was ruthlessly efficient, converting all three of its first-half attempts.

Messi’s magic was on full display. He played a slick through ball to Suarez, then chested down Suarez’s return pass before rifling it past John Pulskamp into the bottom right corner. Just before halftime, Messi sparked another goal with a perfectly placed ball to Jordi Alba, who set up Allende for a smooth finish.

Two minutes later, a misplayed touch by Kansas City's Jacob Davis led to Suarez’s difficult goal, which he bounced past Pulskamp.

“There is this level of quality that guys like Messi, Suarez (bring),” Kansas City coach Peter Vermes said. “They know the moments in the game. They just know them. They operate at such a different level than other players, and they’ve done it at all leagues and levels. ... If you let them get ahead of you, the game can open up because with one chance they can break you.”

The 37-year-old Messi, who played every minute in Miami’s first two matches, checked out in the 69th minute on Tuesday. Suarez and veteran Sergio Busquets each played 81 minutes.

Miami coach Javier Mascherano said he talked to his veterans about managing their minutes throughout the season to keep them healthy.

That made room for contributions from younger players like the 26-year-old Allende.

“We will try this season to push them as much as we can because we believe in them,” Mascherano said of Miami’s young players. “Obviously, I love to work with the old guys, or the big men, but I know that the young players can give us much more.”

Kansas City had plenty of chances with 10 shots, four on target. Dejan Joveljic appeared to make it 1-1 in the 40th minute, but he was ruled offside.

Rodríguez entered in the 58th minute and scored from outside the box five minutes later.

Kansas City, still trying to find its footing after significant offseason turnover, remains winless in 2025.

The FIFA Club World Cup trophy was on display at Chase Stadium ahead of the tournament’s start in June.

The tournament, which will feature Inter Miami and European powers Real Madrid and Manchester City, among others, will take place in 11 U.S. cities in an expanded format with 32 teams.

“It’s a privilege to have the trophy here,” said Club World Cup chief tournament officer Manolo Zubiria, “and for Inter Miami to be the first club that has it here in the U.S. ... A lot of excitement building up. The clubs are ready. We’re ready.”

Inter Miami will open the monthlong tournament on June 14 against Al Ahly of Egypt at Hard Rock Stadium, the 65,000-seat home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.