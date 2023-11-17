Lionel Messi's magic was not enough to fill up La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires as Argentina faced a crushing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Uruguay in a World Cup qualifying match on Thursday.

This marks La Albiceleste's first loss in a competitive match since the group-stage opener against Saudi Arabia in last year's World Cup in Qatar and their first home defeat since 2016's 1-0 loss to Paraguay during World Cup qualifying.

The architect of Uruguay's triumph was their new coach, Marcelo Bielsa, celebrating his biggest victory since taking charge.

The Uruguayan squad, led by an aggressive Darwin Nunez, pressed Argentina from the outset.

Matias Vina's steal from Nahuel Molina resulted in a decisive low cross into the penalty box, converted into a goal by Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo in the 42nd minute.

Despite Argentina's attempts to level the score, with Messi's free kick and Otamendi's close-range shot testing Uruguay's goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, they could not break through.

Nunez sealed Uruguay's triumph in the 87th minute on a counter, capitalizing on the Uruguayan defense stopping Messi at the edge of the box.

Coach Lionel Scaloni admitted, "We never felt comfortable in this match. Uruguay is a physical team; they have good teamwork. It is always like that against them."

Messi echoed the sentiment, acknowledging Uruguay's prowess.

In the aftermath, Scaloni remained grounded, acknowledging Uruguay's superior performance: "We cannot think that because we are world champions, we will never lose again. We are not unbeatable."

Messi's close friend Luis Suarez, who recently returned to the Uruguayan national team, did not play in the match.

Samba boys fall

In another riveting clash, Brazil continued their lackluster performance in the qualifying rounds with a 2-1 loss to Colombia at the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla.

Striker Luiz Diaz, with two header goals, led Colombia to its first victory over Brazil in World Cup qualifying in 15 matches.

The absence of key players Neymar and Casemiro due to injuries forced Brazil's coach Fernando Diniz to restructure the team.

Gabriel Martinelli and Andre were picked as substitutes, with Martinelli opening the scoring in the fourth minute.

However, Diaz's impressive performance secured Colombia's win, leaving Brazil in fifth place in the South American qualifying group.

As the qualifying drama unfolds, Argentina still lead with 12 points, followed closely by Uruguay with 10 points and Colombia with nine.

Bolivia slam Peru

Bolivia secured their first victory of the round-robin, defeating Peru 2-0, while Venezuela and Ecuador, as well as Chile and Paraguay, played to 0-0 draws.

The unpredictable nature of South American football keeps fans on the edge of their seats, setting the stage for more thrilling encounters in the quest for World Cup glory.

Henry Vaca found the net in the 20th minute, followed by Ramiro Vaca in the 86th minute.

The game in La Paz marked the farewell on home soil for veteran striker Marcelo Martins, Bolivia's all-time top scorer with 31 goals, adding an emotional touch to the victory.

Deadlocks

Venezuela and Ecuador, as well as Chile and Paraguay, played to intense 0-0 draws, highlighting the competitiveness and unpredictability of the South American qualifiers.

With Ecuador, Paraguay, and Chile each holding five points, Bolivia securing three, and Peru lagging with only one, the battle for World Cup qualification remains wide-open.

As the dust settled on these intense clashes, attention turned to the upcoming fixtures.

Uruguay, riding high on their recent victories, are set to face Bolivia, eager to build on their newfound momentum.

Meanwhile, Brazil, now in fifth place with seven points, will host the reigning World Cup champions, Argentina, at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The clash between these football giants promises to be a spectacle, with both teams aiming to assert their dominance and secure valuable points in the qualifying campaign.

The 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada looms on the horizon, with the expansion to 48 teams intensifying the competition.

The top six teams from South America are poised for direct entry, adding an extra layer of significance to every match.

The seventh-place team, not to be overlooked, still has the chance to earn a coveted spot in an intercontinental playoff, keeping the stakes high and the excitement palpable.