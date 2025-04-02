Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, revealed that he has been banned from guarding the Argentine star along the touchline during Inter Miami matches.

Cheuko gained fame after videos surfaced on social media showing him vigilantly scanning the crowd to prevent potential pitch invaders from reaching the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"They don’t allow me to be on the field anymore," Cheuko was quoted as saying by Spanish media.

"I was in Europe for seven years, working for Ligue 1 and the Champions League, and only six people invaded the pitch. I came to the U.S. and, in just 20 months, 16 people have already done so. There’s a huge problem here – let me help Messi."

Major League Soccer said Tuesday that its protocols regarding team security guards had not changed and that multiple teams have designated security guards stationed near the team benches on the field.

Inter Miami has been contacted for comment.