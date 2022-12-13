The phrase "What are you looking at, fool? Get lost!" uttered by La Albiseleste's king and talisman Lionel Messi to Dutch player Wout Weghorst has become a famous phrase in Argentina, where it appears on mugs, shirts, and other merchandise.

In a viral video online, soccer superstar Messi is shown being interviewed after Friday's stormy quarter-final clash with the Netherlands, when his eyes drift off camera.

He then launches his words in the direction of the Dutch substitute – whose two late goals pushed the two teams into penalties – while the reporter struggles to get his attention.

Argentina emerged victorious, but Messi fumed after the fractious match at the referee, who gave Weghorst a free kick.

The sport's world governing body FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against both teams after a World Cup record of 18 yellow cards and multiple mass confrontations during the game.

But in Argentina, a saltier Lionel Messi has drawn comparisons with Diego Maradona, a troubled genius known for fiery moments on and off the field.

Businesses wasted no time plastering the slogan on various products, with mugs selling for 1,600 pesos ($9), T-shirts for 2,900 pesos, and caps for 3,900 pesos.

"We made the T-shirts right away. The phrase went viral because, in another stage, Messi had a calm, low profile. But people wanted him to have a bit of Diego (Maradona) spiciness," said clothing designer Tony Molfese, 31.

For many in Argentina, Messi's language is far milder than what can be heard on the streets.

"I thought the phrase was great, so innocent and tender" compared to what you usually hear in Argentina's sporting world, said 67-year-old Graciela Squietino, who bought T-shirts for her three grandsons.