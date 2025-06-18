Inter Miami and FC Porto enter Thursday’s clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with matching records, mounting pressure, and one goal: seize control of Group A before the knockout door slams shut.

With all four teams – Miami, Porto, Al Ahly, and Palmeiras – locked at one point apiece after Matchday 1, the margin for error is razor-thin.

For Lionel Messi’s Miami, victory is fast becoming a necessity.

For Porto, survival instincts will need to trump recent stumbles.

Herons in familiar territory

Javier Mascherano’s Herons couldn’t break the deadlock against Egypt’s Al Ahly in a 0-0 draw that showcased grit but exposed rust.

Inter Miami leaned heavily on 38-year-old goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, who turned in a man-of-the-match performance with eight saves, including a spectacular penalty stop from Trezeguet before halftime.

Mascherano acknowledged the “nerves and anxiety” that haunted his squad early on but praised their second-half fight, insisting, “We can beat anyone” if that mentality holds.

The Herons, awarded their Club World Cup spot after topping the 2024 MLS regular season, now face tournament favorites Porto and Palmeiras – and likely need at least one win to escape the group.

Atlanta may offer good omens. Miami edged Atlanta United 2-1 here just three months ago – a rare road win that could offer psychological footing.

Porto seek redemption

Porto also opened with a scoreless draw, holding off a relentless Palmeiras side in New Jersey.

FC Porto's Ivan Marcano hugs Francisco Moura at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup group A match against Palmeiras at the MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, U.S., June 15, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

With first-choice keeper Diogo Costa sidelined, Claudio Ramos stood tall, producing four big saves, including a stunning first-half stoppage-time double denial of Richard Rios and Mauricio.

Palmeiras peppered Porto’s area with 39 touches – a defensive red flag not seen since October. Coach Martin Anselmi admitted there are “no easy opponents” in Group A and challenged his side to raise its level.

Porto’s Club World Cup ticket came via UEFA’s ranking system, despite finishing third in Portugal’s Primeira Liga and going trophyless last season.

Still, Thursday’s contest marks their first competitive clash with an American club, and their form on neutral ground remains shaky: one win in their last five (D2, L2).

Fitness questions

Miami’s defensive depth remains under strain. Jordi Alba, Gonzalo Lujan, Yannick Bright, and David Martinez all missed the opener through injury and are doubtful again. That could mean continued starts for Noah Allen, Tomas Aviles, and Maximiliano Falcon in the back line. Right-back remains a toss-up between Ian Fray and Marcelo Weigandt.

Despite a frustrating start, Messi and longtime teammate Luis Suarez, who have 23 goals between them this season, will lead the charge again, eager to silence doubters and ignite Miami’s attack.

Porto’s hopes of Diogo Costa returning from a thigh injury remain uncertain, though Ramos is ready to reprise his heroics.

Gabri Veiga, a 15 million euro ($17.3 million) January signing from Al Ahli, impressed on full debut and is expected to start in midfield alongside Alan Varela.

Up front, all eyes are on Samu Aghehowa, the Dragons’ scoring talisman.

With 25 goals last season – 13 more than his closest teammate – Aghehowa will test a Miami defense that had conceded in 10 straight matches before their Al Ahly clean sheet.

The winner of this match takes a massive step toward the Club World Cup knockout rounds. The loser faces a steep hill with one foot on the tournament’s exit ramp.