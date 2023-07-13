Every corner of Miami seems to radiate the impending arrival of the legendary Argentine football icon, Lionel Messi.

From a delectable hamburger named after him to a colossal mural showcasing his infectious smile and even a specially brewed beer in the color of Inter Miami's jersey, the city is abuzz with fervor.

As Messi embarks on his new chapter in Major League Soccer, in one of the most Latino cities in the United States, there is an undeniable sense of euphoria.

However, beneath the celebration lies a tinge of sadness, as fans are acutely aware that, at 36 years old, the football maestro is inching closer to the twilight of his illustrious career.

Messi announced his decision to play for Inter Miami on June 7, a move expected to breathe new life into football in the United States and the vibrant South Florida region, which will host World Cup matches in 2026.

With over 100,000 Argentines residing in Miami, the city pulsates with unmatched anticipation for the arrival of one of the most recognizable figures in the sporting world.

Having amassed an astonishing seven Ballon d'Or awards, the most prestigious individual accolade in football, Messi arrives at Inter Miami after a two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain.

Fans eagerly await his debut, slated for July 21 against Mexican team Cruz Azul, as they anticipate witnessing his unparalleled talent grace the pitch once more.

Throughout his illustrious career spanning over 17 years with the Argentine national team, Messi has netted over 100 goals, including two memorable strikes against France in the 2022 World Cup – an encounter Argentina triumphed in after a dramatic penalty shootout.

Maximiliano Alvarez, one of the owners of Fiorito restaurant, encapsulated the sentiment surrounding Messi's arrival in Miami, expressing, "I love that he's in Miami because my children will be able to experience him like I experienced (fellow Argentine football star Diego) Maradona."

However, Alvarez also acknowledged a sense of melancholy, recognizing that this chapter signifies the beginning of Messi's eventual retirement.

The Fiorito restaurant pays homage to Messi through a giant mural, initially painted in 2018 to honor his resilience and refusal to surrender, despite facing criticism during a period of the Argentine national team's struggles.

In 2021, the restaurant underwent renovations, with a new mural by Chilean-American artist Claudio Picasso further immortalizing the football superstar.

Meanwhile, Kao Bar & Grill, situated in the Hallandale Beach area, commemorates Messi with a wall adorned with his viral meme, "¡Andá pa' alla bobo!" – an outburst following Argentina's intense victory over the Netherlands in the 2022 World Cup.

The meme, captured in a moment of raw emotion, quickly became a sensation online.

The artist Augusto Falopapas, responsible for the wall artwork, noted that while Messi expressed regret for his comment, it has since been embraced as a lighthearted joke.

In Miami's vibrant Wynwood district, renowned for its converted warehouses-turned-art galleries, artists have adorned walls with mesmerizing Messi murals.

Argentine artist Maximiliano Bagnasco paints a giant mural of international football star Lionel Messi in Wynwood, Miami art district, Miami, Florida, US., July 10, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The striking images capture the essence of the player, with one depicting his infectious smile, while another showcases him in full flight during a game.

Additional plans are underway for a colossal 32-foot mural of Messi triumphantly kissing the World Cup trophy in an open parking lot.

The Messi frenzy extends to local breweries as well, with Prison Pals Brewing Co. releasing a beer bearing Messi's iconic number 10.

The pink can, featuring black lettering, perfectly emulates Inter Miami's colors, providing fans with a refreshing beverage to savor during matches.

For those seeking a gastronomic tribute to the football superstar, The Knife Argentine grill offers a "Messi Mojito," while Hard Rock Cafe introduces the delectable "Messi Chicken Sandwich" – a culinary delight featuring his favorite "milanesas."

Messi-themed merchandise, including t-shirts, pants, sweatshirts with hoods, and water bottles, will also be available for purchase, ensuring fans can proudly display their admiration for the icon.

Elena Alvarez, Vice President of Global Sales for Hard Rock International, expressed her gratitude for Messi choosing Miami as his South Florida home, stating, "We are very, very grateful to have him as a brand ambassador, and we are launching (the new sandwich) at the same time that he is moving here."

At Cafe Ragazzi, owned by the esteemed Argentine-Venezuelan singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner, anticipation is building for Messi's return.

The cafe witnessed his visit while he was vacationing after Argentina's Copa America victory in 2021.

Fans flocked to greet him, prompting the café's staff, including waiters and kitchen workers, to form a protective barrier, allowing Messi to exit safely.

Preparations are underway to offer the football legend more privacy, with plans to install curtains in the cafe.

Emiliano Valdes, the cafe's General Manager, eagerly awaits Messi's return, declaring: "We are waiting for you in Miami with open arms. He is revolutionizing the entire city, and he has not yet arrived."