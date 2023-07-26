Lionel Messi stole the show, scoring two first-half goals and providing an assist in the second, propelling Inter Miami to a resounding 4-0 victory over Atlanta United on Tuesday.

The Argentine superstar's stellar performance secured their spot in the knockout stage of the Leagues Cup.

Having already made a dramatic debut off the bench, where he scored a game-winning goal on Friday, Messi wasted no time leaving his mark in his first start for the MLS side.

The home crowd cheered as the World Cup champion received an exquisite lofted pass from former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets.

After an initial shot struck the post, Messi coolly converted the rebound in the eighth minute, setting the tone for an electrifying encounter.

In the 22nd minute, Messi showcased his predatory instincts once again, calmly slotting home a diving cross delivered by his teammate Robert Taylor, who was on fire himself, netting a brace on a scorching Miami night.

Not content with just his on-field brilliance, Messi had a special moment in store for the team's co-owner, David Beckham, who watched from the stands.

After finding the net, Messi pointed toward Beckham with an ear-to-ear grin, acknowledging the football legend's instrumental role in bringing him to the MLS, despite a lucrative counteroffer from Saudi Arabia.

Although Atlanta United attempted to claw back into the game with a late penalty kick from Thiago Almada, Inter Miami's goalkeeper, Drake Callender, showed nerves of steel, expertly saving the shot to preserve a clean sheet.

As the final whistle blew, Messi's camaraderie and sportsmanship were on full display.

He shared an embrace with fellow Argentinian Thiago Almada when he was substituted in the 78th minute, and the two exchanged jerseys as a token of mutual respect.

Messi's journey in the MLS began with a fairy-tale touch.

His stunning set-piece winner against Cruz Azul on Friday was the stuff dreams are made of, instantly endearing him to fans, proving once again why he is a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and the man who led Argentina to World Cup glory just last year.