Reeling after midweek defeats, both Milan clubs look to get back on track in Serie A this weekend to hold off their rivals as champion Juventus and Roma close the gap on the leaders.

AC Milan remains one point ahead of second-placed Inter despite Juventus ending its 27-match unbeaten league run, with Inter's eight-match winning streak also ending at Sampdoria.

Coach Stefano Pioli's Milan has a chance to consolidate its lead at home against 17th-placed Torino on Saturday, a day before Inter faces a tricky trip to Roma, which is three points behind its opponents in third.

Both Milan clubs have injury worries.

Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains sidelined for a ninth consecutive league game with midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu joining the growing Milan injury list with an ankle problem.

Matteo Gabbia, Ismael Bennacer and Alexis Saelemaekers are also out injured with midfielder Rade Krunic and forward Ante Rebic sidelined with coronavirus.

"We need to stay calm despite the delicate situation we're experiencing between injuries and COVID," said Milan director Paolo Maldini.

Coach Antonio Conte's Inter are hopeful of forward Romelu Lukaku's return to full fitness after a leg muscle problem limited him to half an hour's play against Sampdoria, during which defender Danilo D'Ambrosio picked up knee ligament damage.

A fourth consecutive league win for Roma would allow the capital side to move level on points with Inter.

Juventus is fourth, seven points off the top spot, and on Sunday also faces a tough tie at home against Sassuolo, one point behind the champions in fifth.

Andrea Pirlo, however, has a larger squad to rotate even without virus-hit Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado and forward Federico Chiesa being doubtful with a niggling hip problem following his double against Milan.

"In terms of my choices, I'm lucky enough to be able to select the team game after game based on what we're trying to achieve and how the opposition play," said Pirlo.

"We've shown that this team is still so hungry," added defender Leonardo Bonucci of their push for a 10th straight league title.

"We're now fully focused on the next match against Sassuolo."

Sixth-placed Napoli travels to Udinese to keep its European push on track after a shocking error-strewn defeat to newcomer Spezia, with Atalanta, equal on points just behind the southerners meeting Benevento.

"Benevento is a dangerous team which score goals, but we're approaching it in the right way," warned Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Eighth-placed Lazio is away to Parma, the latter hoping for a change in fortunes with the return of coach Roberto D'Aversa in place of Fabio Liverani, dismissed after the club dropped into the relegation zone.