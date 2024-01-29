In transfer talks, the spotlight now shines on national defender Merih Demiral, who is currently donning the Al-Ahli colors.

However, the buzz circulating in Italian football circles suggests that securing Demiral's transfer is no easy feat, with three formidable obstacles standing in the way.

Demiral, who made headlines with his 16.6 million euro ($18 million) move from Atalanta to Al-Ahli at the onset of the season, finds himself back in the transfer spotlight.

The latest reports from prominent Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio indicate that AC Milan are eyeing Demiral for a potential move.

The Italian giants are reportedly keen on securing Demiral's services temporarily until the season's end, with an option to make the deal permanent.

However, the path to this coveted transfer is fraught with complications, as outlined by the Italian news sources.

The first challenge is Demiral's substantial salary, which is a stumbling block for the potential transfer.

High wage demands present a significant hurdle that Milan must navigate to strike a deal with the accomplished defender.

Adding to the complexity is the stance of Al-Ahli, the Saudi Arabian club where Demiral currently plies his trade.

It is reported that the club has shown no inclination to part ways with the 25-year-old Turkish star, further complicating negotiations.

The third and final hurdle is Demiral's recent meniscus injury, which injects uncertainty into the transfer proceedings.

Clubs may approach the situation with caution, considering the potential impact of the injury on Demiral's performance and fitness.