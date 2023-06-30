Croatian prosecutors have once again leveled charges against the captain of the national team, Luka Modric, and former international player Dejan Lovren for allegedly providing false testimony in a high-profile football corruption trial.

The case saw both players called as witnesses in 2017 during the extensive multi-million-euro trial involving former Dinamo Zagreb chief Zdravko Mamic.

Their testimonies centered on the intricate details of their respective transfers from Dinamo, the reigning champions of Croatia.

Luka Modric, at the time, delved into the specifics of his 2008 move from Dinamo to the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, eventually catapulting him to his current home at Real Madrid in 2012.

Meanwhile, Dejan Lovren shed light on his own transfer saga, recounting the intricacies of his 2010 move from Dinamo to the French side Lyon, where he presently plies his trade.

Both Modric and Lovren faced charges of perjury in 2018, only to see the allegations dropped later because of a purported lack of evidence.

However, on Thursday, prosecutors from Osijek officially indicted two individuals, referred to solely by their birth years, on grounds of "giving false testimony." Local media swiftly identified the accused as none other than Modric and Lovren themselves.

The charges specify Modric provided misleading testimony on June 13, 2017, before the Osijek County court, a pivotal moment during the Mamic trial. Lovren, on the other hand, stands accused of similar offenses related to his testimony on Sept. 1, 2017. In Croatia, perjury carries a maximum penalty of up to five years of imprisonment, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The broader corruption trial saw Zdravko Mamic and three other individuals convicted of abuse of power and corruption, leading to staggering losses of over 15 million euros ($16.3 million) for Dinamo and 1.5 million euros for the state.

According to the indictment, funds were illicitly siphoned through fraudulent transactions linked to player transfers, painting a dark picture of financial misconduct within the footballing realm.

Zdravko Mamic, often regarded as the linchpin of Croatian football and currently evading authorities in neighboring Bosnia, received a harsh sentence of six-and-a-half years behind bars.

As for Luka Modric, fresh charges were filed just days after the announcement from Real Madrid confirming the extension of his contract until June 2024.

The 37-year-old maestro's tenure at the Spanish powerhouse continues, despite the lingering legal cloud above his head.

It is worth noting that Modric played an instrumental role in guiding Croatia to the 2018 World Cup finals held in Russia, leaving an indelible mark on the nation's footballing legacy.

However, with these new charges casting a shadow over his career, the celebrated midfielder faces an uncertain future both on and off the pitch.