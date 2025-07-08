Real Madrid’s longtime midfield maestro and Croatia captain Luka Modric will join AC Milan after the Club World Cup, newly appointed Rossoneri manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed Monday, marking the end of a remarkable 13-year era at the Spanish giants for the 39-year-old.

“Modric will arrive in August. He is an extraordinary player,” Allegri told reporters in his first news conference as Milan manager.

Real face Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup semifinals on Wednesday, with the final scheduled for Sunday.

Modric, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, will join a Milan side looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign that saw the club finish eighth and miss out on European competition.

“To the fans, I say the most important thing is to work well every day,” Allegri said. “The only way to regain respect is through responsibility and by achieving results. We will absolutely need their support.”

The Italian, who has returned to Milan for a second stint after replacing the sacked Sergio Conceicao at the end of May, also outlined several key changes to the squad ahead of the new season.

Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders was sold to Manchester City in June, while France left-back Theo Hernandez could be on his way to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

“While Reijnders and Hernandez won’t be part of the team next season, (goalkeeper) Mike Maignan and (forward) Rafael Leao seem willing to stay,” Allegri said.

Milan will kick off their Serie A campaign Aug. 23 with a home fixture against Cremonese.

Allegri, who previously guided Milan to the Serie A title in the 2010-11 season, last managed Juventus.